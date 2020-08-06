Meet the candidates for rodeo royalty

It’s time to pull on the boots, strap on the spurs and grab your cowboy hat; it’s rodeo time in Cherokee.

The Great Salt Plains Stampede Open Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds.

This rodeo has a reputation for being one of the top rodeos in the tri-state area for professional and amateur events.

The rodeo performances start at 8 p.m. nightly. Admission is $10 at the gate; advance tickets can be purchased through royalty contestants for $8. For those five and under, admission is free.

The Cherokee Round Up Club will be holding a drawing for $100 to be given away each night.

Events include: ranch bronc, bareback riding, saddle bronc, girls’ breakaway, calf roping, girls’ barrel racing, jr. barrel racing, bull dogging, team roping, 40/40 team roping and bull riding.

The stock contractor will be the Sumner Rodeo Company, Goltry.

Ground rules include not being able to enter in both junior and senior barrels and the dress code will be strictly enforced.

Buckles will be awarded to open event winners. Slack will be held Friday night.

Occurring nightly will be the Landon Newlin Memorial cash and prize scramble for kids 10 and under. This event is sponsored by Judge Loren Angle, Gateway First Bank and United Supermarket.

The concession stand will be open, featuring a taco platter, hamburgers, bratwurst and more. Concessions are sponsored by Cherokee Roundup Club.

Friday night is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night. This year’s rodeo T-shirts will be available at the rodeo.

Saturday night will be the four-wheeler barrel races. To enter call 580-884-0551.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, there will be a rodeo parade. To enter the parade contact Schaun Aker at 580-596-6111.

The Queen, Princess and Jr. Princess contests will be held nightly at 7:30 p.m. with Jr. Princess and Princess being crowned on Friday and Queen on Saturday. The horsemanship portion will be judged at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 19.

Junior Princess

Janda Goodno

2019 Junior Princess

Janda Goodno is the 9 year old daughter of Justin and Janell Goodno of Kiowa, Kansas and the granddaughter of Paul and Yvonne Harbaugh and Bruce Goodno and Sherre Mawhirter. Janda has a twin sister Jancey and an older brother Colby and sister Cierra.

Janda is in the third grade at South Barber Elementary. She attends the Grace Bible Fellowship church in Kiowa.

Some of her honors include winning the 2019 Barber County Rodeo Jr. Princess and 2019 GSPS Rodeo Jr. Princess, and 2019 South Barber student of the month for March.

Janda enjoys gymnastics, riding horses and rodeoing. She loving singing and pretending she is a Princess. When she grows up she wants to be a CEO of a country nursing home, where she is going to bake, play Barbies and ride horses with all the residents.

ElizaBeth Waugh

ElizaBeth Waugh is the six-year old-daughter of Jerran and Janelle Waugh of Cherokee. She is the granddaughter of Jeff and Gina Waugh, Charles Waugh and Richard Cunningham and Shelly and Willy Bradford, all of Cherokee and David and Michelle Huckabee of Alva. ElizaBeth is the great granddaughter of Carolyn Waugh and the late Duane Waugh and Deanna Davis and the late Gene Davis, all of Cherokee. She has one younger brother, Stetson.

ElizaBeth is in first grade at Cherokee Elementary. She attends the First United Methodist Church of Cherokee and is a member of Cherokee Roundup Club.

She enjoys cheering, tumbling, playing soccer, riding her horse, swimming and hanging out with all her cousins at Gigi’s house.

She loves riding the tractor with her dad. She is the 2019 and 2020 CRC 3rd All Around 6 and Under Cowgirl.

Her future plans are to follow in her dad’s foot steps and keep the family farm going that her grandpa Duane started.

Paizlee Waugh

Paizlee Waugh is the 5-year-old daughter of Braden Waugh and Kelia Waugh. She is the granddaughter of Jeff and Gina Waugh, of Cherokee and Brandi McKitrick and Travis Campbell and Ronnie McKitrick and Nadia Willis. Paizlee has one younger brother, Krew.

She is in kindergarten at Cherokee Elementary and attends the First United Methodist church of Cherokee. Paizlee is a member of the Cherokee Roundup Club.

Some of Paizlee’s activities include competing at the CRC summer playdays, playing soccer, tumbling and twirling. In her spare time, she enjoys playing with her cousins, swimming, eating snow cones and riding her horse Dolly. She loves spending time at her grandparents’.

When Paizlee grows up she wants to work in a office like her grandma Gigi.

Jo Matthew

Jo Matthew is the 8-year-old daughter of Julie Landrum and Jared Biby, both of Wakita, and the granddaughter of John and Kathy Hoheisel of Wichita, Kansas.

She is in the third grade at Medford Public Schools where she enjoys playing basketball and softball. She is a member of the Cherokee Roundup Club.

She enjoys participating in weekly youth activities at her church and playing key roles in the yearly holiday pageants. In her spare time Jo enjoys rodeoing, fishing, swimming or doing anything she can in the water. She is a great hand on the farm and in the pasture.

After completing high school, Jo wants to rodeo at Oklahoma State University and pursue a career as a large animal veterinarian.

Princess

Talyn Allison

2019 Princess

Talyn Allison is the 11-year-old daughter of Nicole Allison and the late TJ Allison. She is the granddaughter of Scott and Mary Pat Cudmore and Ron and Judy Allison, all of Cherokee. She has one sister, Tanis, and three brothers, Tate, Trace and Turner.

Talyn is in the sixth grade at Cherokee Elementary, where she plays basketball, cheers, and runs track and cross country.

She attends the First United Methodist Church of Cherokee and is a member of the Cherokee Roundup Club.

Talyn is the 2014 GSPS Rodeo Jr. Princess and the 2019 GSPS Rodeo Princess.

In her spare time Talyn enjoys spending time with her cousins, all her friends and family, doing crafts, fishing, going to the lake, riding horses, baking cakes for all her family and singing country music.

Talyn plans to graduate from Oklahoma State University and then attend OU medical school to become a doctor.

Jenna Jenkins

Jenna Jenkins is the 9-year-old daughter of Randa Novotny and Kody Jenkins.

She attends Ripley Elementary School and is in the fourth grade. Jenna is active in several different organizations, such as Drumright RUC, Ripley Cheerleading, Ripley Basketball and 4-H.

She enjoys spending time with family and friends, riding horses, competing in playdays, rodeos, and taking care of the cows on the family farm.

Jenna would like to continue doing rodeo pageants, and hopefully someday would like to compete in the Miss Rodeo USA pageant. She would also like to be a spokesperson to other young ladies, and encourage them to always have big dreams and follow them with a big heart.

Veronica Castro

Veronica Castro is the 12-year-old daughter of Andres and Nellie Castro of Cherokee. She is the granddaughter of Ruben Castro of Kansas City and Veronica Gallegos of Cherokee and Felix and Juana Ordonez of Mexico.

Veronica is in the seventh grade at Cherokee Public Schools, where she is active in cross country, playing basketball and softball and running track.

She attends the St. Cornelius Catholic Church of Cherokee.

Some of her honors include all A’s outstanding academic achievement award in all subjects, Duke University Talent Qualifier for receiving high scores on the state test and also she has been awarded the Student of Today.

She is a member of the Cherokee Roundup Club and is the 2020 CRC 11-14 girls 3rd All Around Champion.

In her spare time, Veronica enjoys riding her horse JD, listening to music, watching barrel racing videos on YouTube and hanging out with her dogs Charlie and Blue.

When Veronica grows up she wants to attend college and become a doctor or a veterinarian.

Tanis Allison

Tanis Allison is the 8-year-old daughter of Nicole Allison and the late TJ Allison. She is the granddaughter of Scott and Mary Pat Cudmore and Ron and Judy Allison, all of Cherokee. She has one sister, Talyn, and three brothers, Tate, Trace, and Turner.

Tanis is a third grader at Cherokee Elementary where she is active in cross country and track. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Cherokee Roundup Club.

In her spare time Tanis enjoys swimming, fishing, playing flashlight tag, playing with her cousins, playing Bull and Bronc riding on the trampoline, riding her horse, tying goats and playing in the dirt with her brothers.

When Tanis grows up she plans to be a horse trainer and a veterinarian with her cousin Aubree Cudmore.

Jancey Goodno

Jancey Goodno is the 9-year-old daughter of Justin and Janell Goodno of Kiowa, Kansas. She is the granddaughter of Paul and Yvonne Harbaugh and Bruce Goodno and Sherre Mawhirter. Jancey has a twin sister Janda and an older brother and sister, Colby and Sierra.

She is a third grader at South Barber Elementary where she is active in volleyball, basketball, and cheerleading.

Jancey attends the Grace Bible Fellowship church in Kiowa.

Some of her honors include the 2020 Barber County Rodeo Jr. Princess, 2020 CRC Reserve all around cowgirl, 2019 HYRA Barrel and Pole champion and 2020 Grand Champion market leather and doc. In her spare time Jancey enjoys riding her horses, tying goats, and attending rodeos.

When she grows up she wants to be a horse trainer and a nurse.

Katera Roberts

Katera Roberts is the 10-year-old daughter of Kevin and Kari Roberts of Cherokee. She is the granddaughter of Charles and Connie Roberts and the late James and Betty Simpson, all of Helena. She has one sister, Kinsy, and a twin brother, Kort.

Katera is in fourth grade at Cherokee Elementary, she enjoys learning about math and science.

She attends the Faith Center Church of Cherokee.

Katera enjoys playing basketball and softball, trying to catch a bigger fish than her twin brother Kort, riding horses and playing the piano.

Katera honors include being crowned as the 2016 GSPS Rodeo Jr. princess.

Her future plans are to become a game warden, in the K-9 unit.

Queen

Lexi Williams

2019 Queen

Lexi Williams is the 15-year-old daughter of Charity VanMeter and Tom and Pam Williams. She will be a sophomore at Cherokee High School where she plays softball and basketball for the Lady Chiefs and is active in FFA and FCCLA.

Outside of school, Lexi is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Canton and is a member of the Cherokee Rainbow Assembly where she has received a State Appointment as the Grand Representative to Arkansas and also serves as a Grand Personal Page.

Lexi’s favorite activity is rodeoing. She is currently the Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Queen and will crown her successor later this month. She competes in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, ribbon roping and is learning to breakaway rope. She is a five-time qualifier to the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo.

Lexi’s future plans will include rodeoing, playing softball and basketball for the Lady Chiefs, showing her goats, participating in FCCLA Star events and exploring all of her college options. She plans to major in Equine Rehabilitation Therapy.

Charity Pulliam

Charity Rose Pulliam is the 18-year-old daughter of Yvonne Kelly-Tarr and Kevan Pulliam.

Charity is a junior at Oklahoma State University and is majoring in animal science and agricultural communications.

Charity learned to love the sport of rodeo and western ways early on in her life. She began competing in playdays, rodeos, and queen pageants at the age of five.

Charity is a member of the Oklahoma Collegiate Cattle Women’s Association and the Oklahoma State Paddle people group.

After graduation she plans to pursue a career in rodeo and livestock photography.

Holly Detrick

Holly Detrick is the 19-year old daughter of Wesley and Shari Detrick of Wichita Kansas. She is the granddaughter of Gerald and Donna Detrick and the niece of Glenn and Jana Oister of Cherokee. Holly has one brother, Ryan, two sisters, Mary and Allison and a twin sister, Heather.

She is a freshman at Wichita State University and is studying to be a veterinarian.

Holly attends the Cornerstone Bible Church where she helps with VBS and in the nursery.

Some of her hobbies include hiking, camping, boating, going on outdoor adventures, spending time with her sister, hanging out with her favorite cousin Baylee and she loves riding horses.

Holly would like to thank her Uncle Glen and Aunt Jana for all the support they have shown her through the years in the sport of rodeo.

After going to vet school at Oklahoma State University or Kansas State University, she plans to become a large animal vet and own her own ranch, marry her soul mate, have a family, and glorify God in all she does.

Axi Mae Rose Payne

Axi Mae Rose Payne is the 13-year-old daughter of Katelyn Parmelee. She is the granddaughter of Cindy and John Padgett.

In her spare time she enjoys listening to country music, working on her “Tiny House”, and running barrels on her horse, Skelly.

Axi’s future plans are to continue barrel racing and to someday become a horse trainer.