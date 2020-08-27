Burlington hires new staff member

The Burlington Board of Education met at 8:04 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 for their regular meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Terry Graham, Robert Hill, April Kisling and T.J. Rockenbach present.

The meeting recessed and moved from the superintendent’s office to the IETV room.

The consent agenda was approved first:

• Agenda as part of the minutes.

• Minutes from July 8 and July 22 meetings.

• Reaffirmation of the procurement policy.

• 2020-2021 Federal assurances and LEA agreement.

• Mr. Ofiu as an adjunct instructor for three classes of instrumental music.

During the acknowledgement of guests, superintendent Dr. Stacey Croft introduced Stan Pedersen and Tracy Granados.

The encumbrances, change orders, warrants and July 2021 activity report were approved next.

At 8:26 p.m. the board convened into executive session to discuss the on-going evaluation of the performance of the superintendent and to discuss employment for the encumbrance clerk position.

After the board returned to open session, the board accepted the resignation of Tamre McGinnis effective Sept. 30 and employed Tracy Granados effective Aug. 1 as encumbrance clerk.

The board signed employee contracts.

Superintendent Croft gave her report:

• The OSSBA Convention this year has been canceled.

• An update on virtual meetings for the Board members so everyone gets updated on their points.

• An update on the bus routes for this year.

Principal Tim Bart gave his report:

• The school has 10 sixth graders, nine seventh graders, 11 eighth graders, six freshmen, seven sophomores, nine juniors and nine seniors for a total of 30 junior high and 31 high school.

• The hearing test will be Wednesday, August 19 with a make-up date on August 26.

• There is no school on Friday, August 21 as the teachers have an in-service day.

Principal Pedersen gave his report:

• There are 14 in pre-k, 12 kindergartners, 10 first graders, seven second graders, 10 third graders, 13 fourth graders and 11 fifth graders.

• Recesses are kept separate and lunches are eaten in the room. Students are adjusting well to the new routines.

• Teachers are also practicing with their students using Google classroom and other technology programs in case there is a shut down in the future.

Under new business, the board approved Misty McCullough as an adjunct instructor of psychology.

The meeting then adjourned at 9:39 p.m.