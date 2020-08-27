New royalty named in annual Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo

Three new royalty members were added to the long list of those crowned at the Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo.

The rodeo was held over two days, Aug. 21, and Aug. 22.

Friday night, the Jr. Princess and Princess were crowned.

The Jr. Princess and Princess contest are scored by four categories: horsemanship, 50 percent; interview, 25 percent; ticket sales, 5 percent and western wear, 20 percent. The Jr. Princess must sell $300 worth of tickets and the Princess must sell $400 worth.

ElizaBeth Waugh was crowned the 2020 Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Jr. Princess. She received a hooded sweatshirt donated by Hughes of Spirit, pair of splint boots for her horse from 2008 GSPSR Queen Sabrina Wilber, book bag donated by Billy Ruth Girty, breast collar from 1998 GSPSR Queen Nicole Cudmore Allison and 2019 Princess Talyn Allison, belt buckle donated by Cathy Wessels, sash designed and donated by Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, tiara donated by 2012 GSPSR Queen Ralyn Waugh, dozen roses from Cherokee Floral, jar of Jan’s Pickles donated by 2005 GSPSR Queen Megan Rice and earrings donated by Hailey Cudmore.

Waugh received third place high ticket sales with $1,350 sold, Miss Congeniality, western wear award and horsemanship award

First runner-up was Paizlee Waugh. She received a Montana silver necklace donated by Macky and Donna Prince and hair supplies donated by Strand Salon.

Second runner-up was Jo Matthew. She received a Montana silver necklace donated by Kenny and Marcia Failes, $75 in honor of Slim McColl, western purse in memory of Loydetta Collar and Jeanne Pelter and cooler bag donated by Eldora Wood.

Matthew won the sportsmanship and interview award.

Each contestant received a rose from Cherokee Flora, tote bag filled with prizes from Cherokee RoundUp Club, 5×7 picture from Karen Eckhardt Photography, T-shirt from Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, gift sack from Farmers Table, T-shirt donated by Hughes of Spirit, sugar cookies from Lacey’s Pantry and a hair brush from Kyla Goetz Becker.

The 2020 Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Princess was Tanis Allison. She received a belt buckle donated by Jim and Rozella Hadwiger, $100 donated by Rick Caruthers Construct Company, book bag by Billy Ruth Girty, cooler bag by Eldora Wood, breast collar donated by 1998 GSPSR Queen Nicole Cudmore Allison and 2019 Princess Talyn Allison, belt buckle donated by 2016 GSPSR Queen Haven Davis, sash designed and donated by Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, tiara donated by 2012 GSPSR Queen Ralyn Waugh, dozen roses from Cherokee Floral, jar of Jan’s Pickles donated by 2005 GSPSR Queen Megan Rice and earrings donated by Hailey Cudmore.

Allison won early bird high ticket seller, high ticket seller for selling $3,071, western wear award, interview award and horsemanship award.

Jancy Goodno was the first runner-up. She received a Montana silver necklace by Jana Oister DDS and 2015 GSPSR Princess Baylee Oister and pair of splint boots for her horse from 2008 GSPSR Queen Sabrina Wilber.

Goodno received Miss Congeniality.

Veronica Castro was the second runner-up. She received a Montana silver necklace Karen Eckhardt Photography, western purse given in memory of Loydetta Collar and Jeanne Pelter and hooded sweatshirt donated by Hughes of Spirit.

Castro was fourth place in ticket sales with $1,200 sold and sportsmanship award.

Jenna Jenkins was the third runner-up. She received a Montana silver necklace by Keith and Margaret Smith and $75 in memory of Slim McColl.

Katera Roberts was the fourth runner-up. She received a Montana silver necklace by Shelly Smith Embroidery & Designs and hair supplies donated by Strand Salon.

Each contestant received a rose from Cherokee Flora, tote bag filled with prizes from Cherokee RoundUp Club, 5×7 picture from Karen Eckhardt Photography, T-shirt from Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, gift sack from Farmers Table, T-shirt donated by Hughes of Spirit, sugar cookies from Lacey’s Pantry and a hair brush from Kyla Goetz Becker.

The queen portion of the competition was held Saturday night.

The queen contest is scored by four categories: horsemanship, 50 percent; interview, 30 percent; ticket sales, 10 percent; and western wear, 10 percent. Each contestant must sell a minimum of $600 in tickets to qualify for the contest.

The 2020 Great Salt Plains Stampede Rodeo Queen is Charity Pulliam. She received a saddle donated by B&B Roofing, belt buckle donated by Sonny and Donna Daub, sash designed and donated by Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, tiara donated by 2012 GSPSR Queen Ralyn Waugh, dozen roses from Cherokee Floral, jar of Jan’s Pickles donated by 2005 GSPSR Queen Megan Rice and earrings donated by Hailey Cudmore and hair brush donated by 2007 GSPSR Queen Kyla Goetz Becker, breast collar from 1998 GSPSR Queen Nicole Cudmore Allison and 2019 Princess Talyn Allison,

She won the horsemanship award.

First runner-up was Holly Detrick. She received a Montana silver necklace by Reliant Direct Primary Care/Niki Wyatt and 2014 GSPSR Queen Sydney Wyatt, hooded sweatshirt donated by Hughes of Spirit, $75 in memory of Slim McColl, trailer organizing bag donated by 2008 GSPSR Queen Sabrina Wilber, leather book bag donated by Billy Ruth Girty and cooler bag donated by Eldora Wood.

Detrick won Miss Congeniality, western wear, interview award second place high ticket seller with $2,286 sold.

Second runner-up was Axi Payne. She received a Montana silver necklace by The Healthy Touch, hair supplies donated by Strand Salon and western purse given in memory of Loydetta Collar and Jeanne Pelter.

Payne won the sportsmanship award.

Each contestant received a rose from Cherokee Flora, tote bag filled with prizes from Cherokee RoundUp Club, 5×7 picture from Karen Eckhardt Photography, T-shirt from Shelly’s Embroidery & Design, gift sack from Farmers Table, T-shirt donated by Hughes of Spirit, sugar cookies from Lacey’s Pantry and a hair brush from Kyla Goetz Becker.

The results from the rodeo are as follows:

• Bareback riding: Jordan Brown, first, 73; Carson Harris, second, 71; Danny Weil, third, 70; Jesse Troyer, fourth, 64.

• Saddle broncs: Sage Dierks, first, 76; Luke Rush, second, 72; Tyrel Larsen, third, 68; Wyatt Lohman, third, 68.

• Ranch broncs: Lance Wear, first, 72; Colten Potter, second, 71; Connor Schmitz, second, 71; Colton Wear, fourth, 69; Parker Schmidtz, fourth, 69; Caleb Shirkey, sixth, 68.

• Steer wrestling: Jarek Van Petten, first, 3.1; Joby Allen, second, 3.8; Ethan Price, third, 4.2; Riley Westhave, third, 4.2; Shawn Musil, fifth, 4.3.

• Tie down: Grant Ellingson, first, 9.0; Tucker Huffman, second, 9.3; Layton Little, third, 9.6; Travis Chester, fourth, 9.7; Marley Berger, fifth, 10; Garret King, fifth, 10.

• Breakaway: Kelsie Chace, first, 2.3; Beau Peterson, second, 2.6; Mackenzie Wilson, third, 2.7; Baili Nettleship, fourth, 3.0; Brandi Hollenbeck, fifth, 3.1; Michelle Wilson, sixth, 3.3; Teddi Winslow, sixth, 3.3; Taylor Lagasse, sixth, 3.3.

• Bull riding: Deklan Garland, first, 80.

• Barrels: Trisha Shields, first, 16.706; Merrick Moyer, second, 16.785; Sara Bynum, third, 16.938; Megan Poole, fourth, 16.065; Kenna McNeill, fifth, 16.99; Hailey Nida, sixth, 17.097.

• Friday junior barrels: Merrick Moyer, first, 16.896; Veronica Castro, second, 17.826; Lyndlea Nichols, third, 17.893; Kenadie Meyer, fourth, 19.96.

• Saturday junior barrels: Veronica Castro, first, 18.047; Paisley Heath, second, 18.383; Jancy Goodno, third, 18.578.

• Team roping: Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins, first, 5.0; Trevor Howard and Cody Heflin, second, 5.6; Ty Bryant, Taylor Schotte, third, 6.0; Linden Stueve and Brandon Vaske, fourth, 6.2; Luke Blanton and Tim Ohm, fifth, 7.0; Jake McCullough and Tyler Mahlandt, sixth, 10.0.

• 40/40 team roping: Darren Ridley and Scott Morlan, first, 9.9; Mark Collins and Shannon Frascht, second, 11.8; Jason Dierks and TC Dawson, third, 12.4; Kevin Huddleston and Wade Jewell, fourth, 12.7; Jack Hunter and Shawn Campbell, fifth, 13.3.

• 12 and under four wheeler barrel race: Zack Savely, first, 23.665; Brantley Fox, second, 25.423; Everrett Utterback, third, 26.478.

• Adult four wheeler barrel race: Philip Randall, first, 18.463; Shawn Tune, second, 19.848; Tyler Mead, third, 19.882; Tyler Rice, fourth, 20.415.