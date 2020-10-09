Area communities to host events

Helena will be hosting their Octoberfest on Oct. 9. There will be a parade, festivities, booths, pie/cake silent auction and school auction.

The day will begin at 1 p.m. with the concessions, raffles, fun and fellowship.

At 1:15 the parade line-up will start, with the parade beginning at 2.

From 2:30-4 p.m., the games, raffles, races and pie/cake silent auction will be going on.

The day will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with the auction of items from the school.

The event is sponsored by the Helena Chamber of Commerce.

Byron

The Town of Byron will be hosting their second annual Byron Bash on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the park.

The day will begin at 4 p.m. with the parade, followed by the cornhole tournament at 4:30 p.m.

Hamburgers and hotdogs will be served at 5:30 p.m.

During the event, there will be hayrides, fireside s’mores, hot beverages, desserts and much more. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

To enter the parade contact Jessica Allen at 580-884-8357 or to volunteer or for more information contact Megan Ferrell at 405-614-1820.