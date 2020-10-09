Burlington holds monthly meeting

The Burlington Board of Education met at 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, for their regular board meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Terry Graham, Robert Hill and Aaron Smith present. T.J. Rockenbach arrived at 8:13 p.m.

Hill was appointed as clerk for the meeting.

The consent agenda was approved first as follows:

• Agenda as part of the minutes.

• Minutes from Aug. 17.

• Request for waiver/deregulation for the alternative education program.

• Internal activities committee consisting of Tim Bart, Wyatt Shaw, Randy Turney, Vaughn Blankenship, Jade Jones, Ken Jones and Isileli Ofiu.

• Safe school committee and healthy and fit school advisory committee consisting of Bart as chairman and members Stan Pedersen, Gayle McNett, Vicki Harmon, Anne Graham, Barbara James, Rockenbach, Samantha Cass, Shaw, Haylee Jantz and Alyssa Russell.

• Dr. Stacey Croft as designee to review results of national criminal history record search.

• Tracy Granados as board minutes clerk, encumbrance clerk and lunch fund custodian with Brenda Stricker as backup.

• Stricker as activity fund custodian with Granados as backup.

• Granados as an authorized receiving agent.

• Granados as second signature for the school activity fund expenditures.

• Selling of season tickets, issuance of senior citizens passes and setting gate prices for the basketball season.

• ACT as the college and career readiness assessment to be administered to all juniors during the state OSTP testing window.

• The following policies: compensation policy, travel policy, federal programs complaint policy, military recruiter access policy and conflict of interest policy.

• Interlocal governmental agreement.

The encumbrances, change orders, warrants, August 2020 activity fund report and estimate of needs were approved

Next, the board reviewed the accreditation status for 2020-2021 and the report was waived due to Covid-19 in the spring.

The board then went over the schedule of school administrators salary and fringe benefits.

They also went over the FR# expenditures and revenue.

At 9:06 p.m. the board convened into executive session to discuss the ongoing evaluation of the superintendent.

The board returned to open session with no action taken.

Superintendent Croft gave her report:

• Due to Covid-19 there would be no regional meetings. OSSBA is looking at doing virtual town hall meetings. The board president will keep board members advised if they have any zoom meetings.

Bart gave his report:

• Student enrollment is 132 with 71 in pre-k through 5th, 30 in sixth through eighth and 31 in ninth through 12th.

• Oklahoma LED began installing updated lighting on Sept. 21.

• Upcoming events included See You at the Pole on Wednesday, Sept. 23; the blood drive on Sept. 28; and the junior/senior play on Sept. 29 with CDC regulations enforced.

After hearing no new business, the meeting adjourned at 9:28 p.m.