Cherokee BOE approves continuing safety protocols already in place

The Cherokee Board of Education met at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, for their monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Desiree Gibson, Amber Wilhite and Shane Parker present.

The consent agenda was approved first as follows:

• Minutes from Sept. 14 and 28.

• General fund encumbrances, purchase orders and warrants.

• Child nutrition fund encumbrances, purchase orders and warrants.

• Complex bond fund encumbrances, purchase orders and warrants.

• Activity fund report.

• Treasurer’s report.

• Activity fundraiser requests: high school cheer, mini cheer clinic in October; and building fund, sale of masks and gaiters left over.

• Resignations: Nellie Castro and Delana Hansel. Both are paraprofessionals at the elementary and the elementary administration adjusted and moved people around and won’t be filling the positions at the moment.

The next two items dealt with the annual school board election.

The first item was the annual school board election resolution. The resolution was approved. Registered voters in the Cherokee School district can run for the seat which is currently held by Gibson. The filing dates are Dec. 7-9.

The second item was shutting down two precincts who don’t have any voters. This item was also approved.

Next, the board discussed the continued protocols for student health at Cherokee.

The school recently had a teacher test positive, which moved the fifth grade into distance learning.

After some discussion, the motion was made by Wilhite and seconded by Parker to continue the protocols with Wilhite and Parker voting yes, and Gibson voting no.

The board also approved for the administration to pursue development of retirement packages for eligible personnel.

This allows the administration to talk to personnel who are retirement eligible.

The final item of business before the administrative reports was approving Bryce Schanbacher as authorized personnel to legally sign on behalf of the legal education agency on all current fiscal year expenditures, reports, disbursements and cash receipts filed with the Oklahoma State Department of Education for the purpose and objectives set forth in the terms and conditions of the federal awards.

Jeremy Hickman gave his report:

• Elementary football was concluded and junior high was over tonight.

• High school will have no game Friday and they will return to play at home the following Thursday against Okeene.

• October 23 will be homecoming against Kremlin-Hillsdale.

• Cross Country season is still underway.

• Softball season came to an end at Mooreland. Mooreland qualified for the state softball tournament.

• FCCLA competitions are starting up.

• Tanner Bowman is in charge of FCA.

• FFA is busy with lots of activities.

• Anita Jordan is giving the ACT test tomorrow.

Ruth Richmond gave her report:

• Finished the second virtual day and she feels it went better.

• The first nine weeks will conclude on Friday.

Bryce Schanbacher gave his report:

• The administration discussed what to do for parent teacher conferences this year.

The elementary will have a modified in-person conference in the classrooms. Those meeting with teachers will enter through the outside doors, have a set time, social distance and attend for less than 10 minutes. Masks will be recommended, but not required.

The junior high and high school will have conferences outdoors in the parking lot where they spread out and limit meetings to less than 10 minutes.

If a parent needs to meet longer, they can schedule a time with the teachers.

If the weather doesn’t allow for outdoors the day will be rescheduled. Parent teacher conferences will be held from 4-7 p.m., Oct. 13.

• The school did complete their second distance learning day and he will hear from the teachers on how it went. Schanbacher said the teachers are working hard to make accommodations.

• The school had one positive case and they had to work with the process with the health department. According to state law, the school has to report if a staff or student tests positive. Then they will work with the health department to see who has to be quarantined.

• Basketball season is coming up and there will be discussions held on what protocols will be done for the season.

After hearing no new business, the meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

The board met at 12 p.m., Sept. 28, for a special meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Kory Littlefield, Kurtis Goodwin, Parker, Gibson and Wilhite present.

The first item of business was approving the estimate of needs, which was approved.

Next, they approved a contract between the school and the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education for secondary career and technology programs for the school year.

At 12:08 p.m. the board convened into executive session to have confidential communications with the school attorney about a pending matter or action upon the advice of the school attorney that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the board to process the matter or action, in the public interest.

They returned to open session at 1:37 p.m. and no action was required on the item.

The meeting adjourned at 1:38 p.m.