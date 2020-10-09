County Commissioners meet weekly

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Oct. 5, for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Jay Hague, Stan Tucker and Marvin Woodall present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

Next, the appropriations were approved as follows: treasurer, $90; cash education authority, $576; cash 911 sales tax, $8,835.81; county clerk, $196.97; sales tax fairgrounds, $8,495.98; court clerk records management, $179.50; county clerk records management and preservation, $1,645; assessor revolving, $142; enhanced 911, $7,147.11; county general sales tax, $15,292.76; Alfalfa County Election Board, $140; sheriff revolving – commissary, $12.31; sheriff cash, $2,449.04; highway T-8, $18,943.13; highway cash districts, $16,991.97; highway cash T-5, $500; highway T-2B, $140.35; highway District 1 T 2A, $9,513.50; highway District 3 T-3, $26,574.66; highway District 3 T 2A, $517.10; highway, $277,986.50; sales tax health, $44,746.16.

The monthly officer reports and court clerk records management and preservation monthly report were approved.

The monthly allocation of alcohol beverage tax was broken down to the following towns: Aline, $759.23; Amorita, $135.71; Burlington, $557.50; Byron, $128.37; Carmen, $1,302.05; Cherokee, $5,494.30; Goltry, $913.27; Helena, $5,145.87; Jet, $781.23; and Lambert, $22.01.

No road crossing permits were submitted this week.

The commissioners took no action on the written quote of $26,050 from K&J Construction to power wash with chemical, trim tree and fill sand if tracks are made for the courthouse.

A resolution for disposing of equipment for District 3 for 2016 JD CX15 Flex Wing Mower was approved with Tucker abstaining.

A transfer from county general to visual inspection M&O for $6,000 for attorney fees for tax protests was also approved.

Mylee Sims, Alfalfa County 4-H junior leader president, was at the meeting and presented a proclamation declaring Oct. 4-10 as National 4-H Week. The commissioners approved the following proclamation:

“Whereas, the Alfalfa county Commissioners is proud to honor the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program of the Cooperative Extension Service for more than 100 years of experience-based education for youth in the state of Oklahoma; and

Whereas, Oklahoma 4-H seeks to provide a comprehensive educational experience reaching the head, heart, hands and health of young Oklahomans in each of our 77 counties and provides leadership, citizenship and life skills to our youth, resulting in well-educated, self-directed productive members of our society; and

Whereas, More than 140,000 urban, suburban and rural youth participate in 4-H activities and more than 5,000 volunteers dedicate their time to “Make the Best Better” across Oklahoma and hail from diverse cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds; and

Whereas, The Oklahoma 4-H program truly is as old as Oklahoma itself and has a rich tradition of developing positive role models in the state and nation and continues to develop character and instill values through innovative educational programs; now therefore be it

Resolved, That the Alfalfa County Commissioners hereby designates October 4-10, 2020, as National 4-H Week in Oklahoma and commends the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program of the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service and the 4-H members, volunteers, leaders, supporters and Extension educators who have made the program a success.”

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

September 28

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 28.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, payroll warrants, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted.

Next, the title sheet for county bridge federal aid and approach plains for the state job were approved.

No action was taken on the quote from K&J Construction to power wash with chemical, trim tree and fill sand if tracks are made for courthouse until they get a price for sealer.

The transfer for Carmen Fire Department from M&O to capital outlay to purchase air packs for firefighters taking firefighter I training was approved.

The final item of business was approving the report of conference for all three districts, as well as, the bridge inspection invoices.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

September 21

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 21.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, payroll warrants, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, blanket purchase orders and road crossing permits were approved first.

Next the policy and procedure manual for Alfalfa County 911 was approved.

The commissioners took no action on District 2’s Yellowhouse lease extension agreement for motor graders.

The next three items were resolutions.

The first was for the movement of highway insurance investment account of $60,855.02 and special highway depository account of $6,496.09 into county highway unrestricted.

The second was for changing/creating new COA fund for county general sales tax instead of courthouse improvements sales tax.

The final was changing/creating new COA fund for EMS-522 sales tax, separating from rural fire.

The commissioners approved the following transfer of funds:

• The movement of highway insurance investment account and special highway depository account into county highway unrestricted for a total of $67,351.11 to be split between the three districts in their M&O.

• T-8 to District 3 M&O for $24,500 to reimburse District 3 for bridge 3318.

• EMS-Rural FIre ST M&) to EMS 522 St M&O for 412,125,665.33 and from EMS-Rural Fire St – capital outlay to EMS-522 ST capital outlay for $77,830.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.