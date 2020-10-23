County commissioners approve transfers

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

Next, the agreement/contract Forte Credit Card for the treasurer to be able to receive tax payments was approved.

This company does a lot of counties. The people paying their taxes will be able to go online on the website to pay their taxes and it will expedite payment. There is no charge for the county.

The financial statement from Fiscal Year 19-20 was approved as well.

A discussion and approval was held on the COVID protocol for the treasurer’s office. It was decided that considering the amount of traffic, some plexiglass should be installed to help protect the public and the staff.

After some discussion, the Alfalfa County 2020-2021 estimate of needs and financial statements were approved.

Next, a resolution for project agreement for bridge and approaches for Project #J3-1127(004)CI state job.

Also approved was a supplemental and modification agreement No. 1 project maintenance, financing and right-of-way agreement.

The final four items on the agenda were transfers and all were approved as follows:

• Transfer from District 3 Capital Outlay to District 3 M&O for $21,166.66 for the amount of the truck that was damaged to go into M&O.

• Transfer from 911 Sales Tax M&O to 911 Sales Tax Personal Services for $30,000 for salaries.

• Transfer from Visual Inspection M&O to County General M&O for $6,000 for attorney fees for tax protests. This is a reverse transfer per the budget maker due to the budget being signed.

• Transfer from agriculture contractual services to county general M&O for September and October’s contractual services until budget is approved for $9,044.64. This is a reverse transfer per the budget maker due to the budget being signed.

The meeting adjourned.

October 13

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to Columbus Day.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

Next, a sick leave from Jerry Palmer to Jennifer Hensley for 60 hours was approved.

The final two item approved were the Oklahoma Department of Transportation selection of consulting engineer for District 3 for Project JP#31772 was CED 8 and for District 2 for Project JP#29810 was CED 8.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.