Historical society to host event Saturday

The Alfalfa County Historical Society Museum presents Tombstone Stories 2020. The event will take place from 12-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Cherokee Cemetery.

The tour will begin at the pavilion on the east side of the cemetery and continue every 20 minutes. There will be stories told of six people who are buried at the Cherokee Cemetery.

The stories will be as accurate and true to life as possible as far as can be confirmed by research.

The cost is $15 and the ticket covers the tour and meal of a hot dog and drink.

The event is a fundraiser for museum windows and all donations are welcome. Checks can be made out to Alfalfa County Historical Society.

In case of inclement weather, it will be rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 31.

For more information contact Megan Rice at 580-884-0105 or Ronal McMurtrey at 580-596-2025.

Byron

In a statement on Facebook, the Town of Byron released information on their Byron Bash, “We have decided to postpone the Byron Bash on October 24th due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in our surrounding community and throughout the state. We do not know when we will have it, but possibly in November or in the spring.”