Timberlake BOE approves naming stadium

The Timberlake Board of Education met at 6 p.m., Oct. 7, for their monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Mindy Finney, Patsy Judd, Chad Greb, Jay Jenlink and Levi Johnson present.

The consent agenda was approved first as follows:

• Minutes from the September 9 meeting.

• Monthly financial reports of activity funds.

• Treasurer’s Report.

• Encumbrances: General Fund, $12,177.93; building bond fund, $22,000.

The administrative reports were given by Principals Ryan Dayton and Chance Grider and Superintendent Kale Pierce.

Next, the estimate of needs was approved for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board also approved the football field signage naming it Brian Severin Stadium with the purchase coming from leftover bond funds.

Rhonda Sanders and Severin were approved as adjunct teachers with Sanders teaching 7th geography and Severin government.

The annual schedule of regular meeting was approved as well as amending board policy BC to include the emergency medical plan for athletic events and activities.

The resignation of Shanna Ream was approved.

The final item of business was the loan agreement for food service deficits between child nutrition and general fund accounts. The item was approved.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned at 6:48 p.m.