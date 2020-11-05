County commissioners hold two weekly meetings

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2.

The meeting was called to order with Stan Tucker, Marvin Woodall and Jay Hague present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The appropriations were approved as follows: highway, $288,974.14; sheriff cash, $5,454.81; court clerk records management, $199.75; enhanced 911, $6,998.01; treasurer, $85; county clerk preservation, $1,401.94; sakes tax health Jet Fire, $72.66; assessor revolving, $103; county clerk, $1,349.43; highway T-8, $21,418.09; sales tax fairgrounds, $815.35; assessor visual, $7.34; highway T2A, $3,708.48.

The monthly officer reports, court clerk records management and preservation monthly report, monthly highway expenditures and allocation of alcohol beverage tax were approved next.

Dusty Bittle with Yellowhouse was present at the meeting to discuss a lease purchase extension for graders for District 2 and 3. The agreement was approved.

Next, INV Energy road use contract was discussed and approved.

Also approved were the 2020 health insurance premiums.

No action was taken on the Alfalfa County Educational Authority audit with Michael W. Green CPA.

After hearing no unforeseen business the meeting adjourned.

October 26

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26 for their regular meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, payroll warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

No action was taken on the contract with INV Energy.

The commissioners approved the following: handbook, county commissioner meeting schedule, excise board meeting schedule, Class A officer meeting schedule and payroll due dates.

A resolution for E911 GIS grant was approved.

Alfalfa County Treasurer Valerie Vetter was on a call and told the commissioners that she called Kellpro and found out the cost to set up for citizens to be able to pay their taxes online. The funds for the setup can be paid out of county general. This will allow the county to get taxes paid faster.

The commissioners approved paying the setup and annual license fees.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.