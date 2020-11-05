Fatality accident claims life of one from Enid

An accident claimed the life of one and sent another to the hospital.

At approximately 6:55 a.m., Oct. 27, emergency crews were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on State Highway 58, 2.4 miles north of Ringwood in Major County.

Clayton Jump, 26, of Enid, was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion southbound on roadway as Jeffrey Conrady, 43, of Enid, was northbound driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, when Jump lost control on the ice-covered roadway, entered a broad-slide, crossed the centerline and collided with Conrady.

Jump was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to St. Mary’s in Enid where he was admitted in stable condition with arm, leg and trunk internal injuries.

His passenger Dennis Smith III, 28, of Enid, was transported by ambulance to Bass Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital by medical personnel.

Conrady was not injured in the accident.

The accident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Trent Cagle and he was assisted by Trooper Trey Mathews, Trooper Tanner Beckner, Trooper Josh Byrd, Trooper Jason Burch, Major County Sheriff’s Department, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Department, Ringwood Fire Department, Helena EMS and Helena Fire Department.