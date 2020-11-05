Memorial service for George was at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 3 at Cherokee First Christian Church with arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Cherokee. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

George Hoggard was born to Jim Allen Hoggard and Thelma M. Hoggard on September 7, 1945 and passed away to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on October 26, 2020. George lived in Williamston, North Carolina until about two years old.

They then moved to Windsor, North Carolina. He grew up most of his life there. He went to Windsor Elementary School and High School until his last two years at Bertie High School, where he graduated in 1965.

He worked at the Town House Restaurant as a short order cook. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1966 to 1968, when he was honorably discharged at Fort Irwin, California. While he was stationed there, he met his future wife, Deborah Ream and became engaged. He then moved to Cherokee, and one year later, he and Deborah were married.

George and Debbie had three children: Melissa, Ryan and Aaron. George worked for Alfalfa Electric for forty-three years. He loved fishing with kids and grandkids, watching high school football and basketball, OU football, and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball. George was a member of Cherokee Lions Club and American Legion. He also worked at United Super Market for ten years as a part time maintenance man and janitor.

Survivors include his children, Melissa Patterson and husband, James, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ryan Hoggard and wife LaDonna, Cherokee, and Aaron Hoggard and wife, Lacy, Cherokee; four grandchildren, Drew Hoggard, Ethan Hoggard, Houston Hoggard, and Olivia Hoggard, all of Cherokee; siblings, Patricia Burden, Jim Allen Hoggard Jr., and Terry Kay Adams, and Bonnie Sue Wright; many cousins; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.

Those who preceded him in death include his wife, Debbie; his parents, Jim and Thelma Hoggard; siblings, Richard A. Hoggard, William Hoggard and Stella Rogerson.

Memorials may be given to George Hoggard Memorial Fund at ACB Bank.

George was a kind man who never met a stranger. He was a God fearing man who loved the Lord and his family with all of his heart.