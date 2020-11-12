Area resident involved in accident

An Alfalfa County resident was involved in a two vehicle accident in Major County.

The accident occurred at 6:11 p.m., Nov. 6 at County Road 2280 and Us-270 approximately 1.09 miles northwest of Seiling.

Darren Edward Roth, 52, Buffalo, was riding a 2020 Suzuki GSX motorycyle eastbound and Moses Escobedo, 48, Goltry, was driving a 2018 Peterbuilt also going eastbound. Roth ran into the back of Escobedo during a right hand turn onto County Road 2280. Roth came to rest on the south shoulder of US 270 and the Peterbuilt came to rest on County Road 2280.

Roth was transported by Community Seiling EMS to Seiling Medical Regional Center where he was transferred by AirEvac to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable but critical condition for whole body injuries.

Escobedo was not injured in the accident.

The condition of the drivers and cause of collision are under investigation.

The accident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Noll and he was assisted by Trooper Kevin Edsall, Trooper Tanner Bozarth, Seiling Community EMS and Dewey County Sheriff’s Department.