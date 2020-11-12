Area students submit turkey letters

Burlington and Timberlake third through fifth graders submitted their annual Thanksgiving responses.

They are as follows:

Burlington Third Grade

What is your favorite

Thanksgiving tradition?

What is your favorite food?

What are you thankful for?

Our Thanksgiving tradition is going to my grandma’s. We eat mashed potatoes, pie, and ham. My favorite food is all the pie. My favorite part of Thanksgiving is eating. This year, I am thankful for food, water, and life.

Bentley Udovich

My Thanksgiving traditions are going to my grandma’s house and my cousins. We eat turkey, ham, bread, corn, jello, mashed potatoes and deserts. My favorite food is the turkey. My favorite part is when we eat. I am thankful for the food and for Jesus and God.

David Reimer

Our Thanksgiving tradition is to stay at home. We eat turkey, pumpkin pie, and ham. My favorite food is the salad. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is my family. This year I’m thankful for God.

Garrett Sims

Our Thanksgiving tradition is going to my Nana’s house. We eat turkey, pumpkin pie and apples. My favorite food is the pumpkin pie. I like to spend time with my family. This year, I’m thankful for God, Jesus for dying on the cross for our sins, family and friends.

Kennedy Jantz

Every year for Thanksgiving we go to my Nana’s house. We eat ham! And turkey! And Bread! My favorite food is the ham! My favorite part about Thanksgiving is eating junk food! This year, I am thankful for eating junk food!

Cody Stewart-Moore

My Thanksgiving traditions are going to my aunt’s house. We eat fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and turkey. My favorite is fried chicken. My favorite part is seeing my friends and family. This year, I’m thankful for my friends and my teacher, Mrs. Hoggard.

Redick Blankenship

Every year for Thanksgiving we eat pumpkin pie, ham, turkey, and potatoes. My favorite food is the pumpkin pie. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is playing hide-and-seek with my cousins. This year, I am thankful for my friends.

Zoey Graham

My thanksgiving traditions include going to the fire-station. We eat chicken, mashed potatoes, and turkey. My favorite food is the pumpkin pie. My favorite part about Thanksgiving is spending time with my family. This year, I am thankful for Mrs. Hoggard because she is beautiful.

Zoeigh Olson

Every year we go to the fire-station for Thanksgiving. We eat peas, pies and turkey. My favorite food is the turkey. I like to play with my friends. This year, I am thankful for my best friend, Kennedy. She is kind and gentle to me. I am also thankful for my other best friend Zoey. She helps me up if I fall.

Matty Olson

Burlington Fourth Grade

What is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

What is your favorite food?

What are you thankful for?

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is hosting Thanksgiving dinner. My favorite Thanksgiving food would be pumpkin chiffon dessert. I am thankful for my healthy family and my fourth grade students.

Mrs. Newman

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to go to my grandma’s. My favorite Thanksgiving food is turkey. I am thankful for basketball.

Lisa Reimer

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to sit down with my family and eat. MY favorite Thanksgiving food is mashed potatoes. I’m thankful for my family.

Owen Bellamy

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is we go to my lake house. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is mashed potatoes. I am thankful for my family and friends.

Corbin Fluman

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to have my family eat with me. My favorite Thanksgiving food is sweet potatoes. I am thankful for my goats.

Larry Heatherman

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is eating with my family. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is turkey and mashed potatoes. I am thankful for my kind family.

Newt Heatherman

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is having all my family together. My favorite thing to eat on Thanksgiving is turkey. I am thankful for my house.

Maddox Morgan

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to play outside with my family. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is the turkey. I am thankful for Rimie and Rae.

Wyatt Morgan

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is when I spend time with friends and family. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is the stuffing and the turkey. I am thankful for my friends and family.

Savelina Ofiu

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to ride our side by side. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is pumpkin balls. I am thankful for friends and family.

Brantley Penner

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to have fun and eat some food. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is nothing, I just like normal food that we eat. I am thankful for my cute cats.

Ellie Pray

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is being with my family at my cousins house. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie. I am thankful for my family and my friends.

Hayle Smith

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is to see my cousins. My favorite food on Thanksgiving is pumpkin pie. I am thankful for my friends and family.

Lauren Thomason

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is being with my grandparents. My favorite food is spice cake. I am thankful for my family.

Emmalynn Stoner

Burlington Fifth Grade

What is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?

What are you thankful for?

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is getting together with family. My favorite Thanksgiving food is stuffing. This year, I am thankful to be able to go to school and have food and water.

Bodie Cass

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is when my family comes over to my house. My favorite Thanksgiving food is turkey and potatoes. I am thankful for my family, my house, and my dogs.

Brianna Cumbie

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is when my family comes over on Thanksgiving day and we eat lunch and us kids play while the adults talk and we eat lunch. My favorite Thanksgiving food is Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, stuffing, ham, and mashed potatoes. I am thankful for my family and friends, food, water, Jesus, my animals, my health, and so much more.

Remington Farney

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to my grandma’s house. My favorite Thanksgiving food is mashed potatoes. This year I am thankful for food.

Phog German

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to my grandma’s house. My favorite Thanksgiving food is pumpkin pie and ham. This year I am thankful for my family and food.

Carleigh Hill

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is seeing my grandma and sister, Kaci. My favorite Thanksgiving food is my grandma’s homemade pies, stuffing, and turkey with gravy on it. And for this year, I am thankful that everyone can come to school and learn.

Faith King

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to my grandparent’s house and playing with family. My favorite Thanksgiving food is ham, pumpkin pie, and potatoes. I am thankful for family, friends, water, life, and animals.

Morgan Matzke

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to my grandpa’s house and eating dinner. My favorite Thanksgiving food is ham and pumpkin pie. And this year, I am thankful for my family and friends.

Evi McNett

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to South Padre Island. My favorite Thanksgiving food is chicken noodles and mashed potatoes. I am thankful for my family, friends, my house, food, water, and animals.

Rylee Sims

My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is going to everyone’s house and eating 5 or 6 dinners. My favorite Thanksgiving foods are pumpkin pie, turkey, and ham. I am thankful for family, friends, 6 dinners, my pets, God, and Jesus.

Cort Whitaker

Timberlake Third Grade

What are you thankful for?

I am thankful for my family. I am especially thankful for my cousins and my mom and dad. I love to eat turkey and ham. I am also thankful for my school and my teacher and friends. I love to go play outside with my cousins. I am thankful for my Meme and Papa. I get together with my family and friends.

Reece Berg

I’m thankful for my life. I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my teachers. I’m thankful for my school. I’m thankful for my principal. I’m thankful for my friends.

Kalley Brown

Thanksgiving is my second favorite holiday. I love being able to be around my family. I love eating the turkey leg. My mom, dad, sister and brother are going to have Thanksgiving with both sides of my family. I’m thankful for all my family being healthy.

Ethan Dayton

I’m thankful for my friends and family. I love turkey. I’m really thankful for my teachers, school and home.

Ella Fesmire

I’m thankful for my family. I love my family and they love me. I get to see Grandma Connie and my cousins at Thanksgiving.

Rayne Fishback

I’m thankful for my family and friends and that they are healthy. On Thanksgiving my family gets together at my grandma’s house. We all have fun.

Presley Ging

Thanksgiving is fun. It brings joy. I like Thanksgiving. It makes people happy. My family loves Thanksgiving. We have lots of fun. My family has this thing called family game night. It’s fun! We get together with my family and play games and the kids play outside.

Hunter Judd

I am thankful for my family and friends. This Thanksgiving my family is going to our grandma’s house. For Thanksgiving we are going to eat turkey and have game night.

Jaxen Judd

I’m thankful for my dad and mama. I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving. I am thankful for my cousins and friends. I am thankful for all my family.

Beau Kerby

I’m thankful for my friends and family. Without them I would be lonely.

Cole Kilmer

This Thanksgiving I am especially thankful for my family, my friends and my cousins. My mom, dad, sister, brothers, aunts, uncles, nana, teachers, pets and I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving.

Abby May

This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my family. I love spending time with them.

Charlotte McNary

I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for always seeing my family. On Thanksgiving I like to play with them.

JW Morrison

I’m thankful for my family. Every year me and my family go outside after we are done eating to play games. We watch V. Then me and my brother go outside to play basketball. And then we leave.

Cason Ondracek

I’m thankful because I get to see my family that I don’t usually get to see. And we can play outside at my Nana’s house and we can play in the field and we go to JW’s house.

Bobby Dale Perryman

I’m thankful for my family and my house. I love spending time with them. I love Thanksgiving. It is my second favorite holiday. We always have fun with grandma.

Kaylynn Redman

I’m thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my mom and dad. I love my family. My mom and dad. I love my aunt, brothers and sisters. I hope I get to see my family this year.

Ciera Rohermel

I’m thankful for Thanksgiving and being with my family. I’m thankful for my family.

Zander Smith

I’m thankful for my family. I get to see my family and friends at Thanksgiving. We have a lot of fun playing together. I really love Thanksgiving.

Caylin Spangler

I’m thankful for my mom and dad, my nana, my sissies and my bubbie.

Kenneth May

Timberlake Fourth Grade

What Thanksgiving means to me?

To me it means to see relatives from far away or really close. Having a big feast with my family. Getting to spend time with each other. To reunite with my relatives. And it celebrates the first Thanksgiving in 1620.

Blakely

My family gets together every year and it makes me happy. We feast on food a lot and I like it. My cousins come to play and we have fun. I love Thanksgiving.

Aubrey

It means to me I get to hang out with my cousins and grandma and papa and aunts, uncles. We have a big feast. We go outside and play games until dark. We go inside and jenga sometimes or we watch funny videos. Then play Super Smash Bros and we have tournaments.

Lane

When grandma and grandpa comes over or we go over there. Getting to eat together. Getting my grandma’s dessert. Watching Youtube while I’m waiting. Waiting until the big day.

Alyssa

Thanksgiving Day to me means love, giving and being with family. Thanksgiving is a day to be with family and for cousins with my family and we come together at great grandma’s house. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26. Family come far way to come to Thanksgiving.

Lily

Seeing my family and cousins. And playing with my cousins. And we get a feast and we get to talk to everyone peacefully. And sitting by the fire place. And having cake and pie.

Justin

I like to spend time with my family. I like to play with my cousins and my brother and sister. Every year we got to my grandma Bonnie’s house. We eat turkey and ham and a lot of fruit. We go to my other grandma Carl we have a lot of fun there too.

Easton

Thanksgiving is amazing because I get to spend time with my family and friend. And I love the food it is amazing. I love giving thanks for the food. And I love being thankful for my family, but what I am thankful for most is everything.

Aiden

Being kind to other people. Giving and sharing. Spending time with family. Seeing your grandma or grandpa. Getting really good stuffing.

Emmalyn

I am thankful for Casen. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for food.

Chezney Dell