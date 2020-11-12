Merchants host their open house By Editor | November 12, 2020 | 0 Cherokee merchants and vendors opened their doors and their shops this past Sunday for the Annual Cherokee Merchant open house. The county 4-H also served a Thanksgiving dinner. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Area students submit turkey letters November 12, 2020 | No Comments » Area resident involved in accident November 12, 2020 | No Comments » Exhibit coming to the Sod House Museum November 12, 2020 | No Comments » County, state release election results November 12, 2020 | No Comments » County to host multiple events November 12, 2020 | No Comments »