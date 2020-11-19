A-C BOE holds meeting

Members of the Aline-Cleo School Board met Nov. 4, for their regular monthly meeting.

After calling the meeting to order, members voted to approve the minutes of the Oct. 7 meeting, with one minor change.

Approval followed for setting meeting dates for the Aline-Cleo School Board for 2021. The following dates were approved: Jan. 6; Feb. 3; March 3; April 7; May 5; June 2; June 30; Aug. 4; Sept. 8; Oct. 6; Nov. 3; Dec. 8.

All meetings will be conducted at 7 p.m. at the High School Library in Aline.

Members then approved closing Precinct 470020, which is not used, near Cleo Springs. Though the precinct is not used, it is still required to be closed by the school district yearly.

Melany Madrid was then hired as a custodian on a temporary support personnel contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Discussion followed on a piece of property located at 102 N. 3rd Street, which is near the elementary school.

Superintendent Barry Nault told members the school has been offered the property at a cost of $4,000. The piece of property is located next to the elementary parking lot.

Mr. Nault told members the house on the property is in bad shape and will be torn down free of charge to the school.

After discussion, board members voted to approve the purchase of the property pending proof of legal ownership of the property, clear deed and title of the property and all taxes on the property are paid by the current owner.

General Fund Encumbrances 94-100 in the amount of $32,407.98; and Building Fund Encumbrances 34 and 70005 in the amount of -$3,711.80 were approved.

During the Superintendent’s Report Mr. Nault told board members coverings will be ordered to put down on the gym floors to protect them during assemblies and other events.

Work continues on installing the heat/air conditioning units at the high school gym. Mr. Nault also stated new water fountains will be installed in the Ag/STEM building.

Crews are installing the lighting, then the new bus barn at the high school will be completed.

After discussing financial reports, the meeting adjourned.