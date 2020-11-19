BHS to celebrate homecoming

Burlington High School is set to crown their homecoming royalty this Friday prior to their basketball game.

There will be a JV boys game at 5 p.m., followed by the coronation at 6 p.m. and the high school boys game at 6:30 p.m. against Lomega.

The royalty is as follows:

• Savannah Granados. She is the daughter of Joe and Tracy Granados. Savannah is involved in basketball, stuco, FFA, FCA, band/vocal and track.

Her honors include superintendent’s honor roll, Oklahoma Honor Society, FFA Chapter Treasurer and class treasurer.

When asked why she should be homecoming queen, Savannah said, “I would be honored to serve as homecoming queen because I’m a great leader in my class, on the basketball team and within the school. I truly love being a Lady Elk and it would be an honor to represent Burlington as the 2020 homecoming queen.”

• Karlie Heatherman. She is the daughter of Eric and Jennifer Heatherman. Karlie is involved in FFA, FCA, stuco, band, vocal, track and cross country.

Her honors include principal’s honor roll, Oklahoma Honor Society, FFA secretary, FCA secretary, stuco secretary, five in state in FFA vet science, Greenhand FFA Degree and went to state in basketball freshman year.

When asked why she should be homecoming queen, Karlie said, “It would be a good opportunity for me to represent all students in extracurricular activities and sports.”

• Kayli Stewart. She is the daughter of Kelly and Jennifer Stewart. Kayli’s honors include FFA, FCA, stuco, band, vocal, track and junior-senior play.

Her honors include superintendent’s honor roll, Oklahoma Honors Society, FFA president, state FFA chorus member, class president, vice-president of stuco.

When asked why she should be homecoming queen, Kayli said, “I should be homecoming queen because I would love the privilege to represent our school and community. Whether in or out of the classroom, I strive to be the best I can be through my determination and hardwork. To be named homecoming queen would be an honor, and I would work everyday to live up to the title placed on me by the student body.”

• Alyssa Russell. She is the daughter of Brenda and Rodney Mustard. Russell is involved in FFA, FCA, stuco and music.

Her honors include Oklahoma Honors Society, National Honors Society, perfect attendance, superintendent’s honor roll, certificate of merit, stuco president and class secretary.

When asked why she should be homecoming queen, Russell said, “This is something I want to experience during high school. A chance like this will never come to me again.”

• Paden Allen. He is the son of Josh and Jessica Allen. Paden’s involved in FFA, FCA, basketball, track, band, vocal, stuco and youth group.

His honors include superintendent’s honor roll, class vice-president and FCA officer.

When asked why he should be homecoming king, Paden said, “I want the girl I am escorting to be the queen.”

• Caleb Cox. He is the son of Shane and Tonya Morgan. Cox is involved in FFA, FCA, basketball, band and vocal.

His honors include class stuco representative, FFA Greenhand Degree, FFA Discovery Degree and FFA Chapter Degree.

When asked why he should be homecoming king, Cox said, “Because it’s my senior year and I think it would be fun.”

• Preston Paschall. He is the son of Elisha Downing and Brandon Paschall. Preston’s involved in basketball, track and FCA.

His honors include class president, FCA president, principal’s honor roll, state track qualifier freshman an sophomore year.

When asked why he should be homecoming king, Preston said, “I mean, might as well.”

• Kade Wright. He is the son of Kristin. Wright’s involved in basketball, FCA, football freshman and sophomore year, track freshman year and vocal.

His honor include superintendent’s honor roll.

The flower girl for the evening is Stella German. She is the daughter of Austin and Julie German.

Stella enjoys playing with her toys, her kitties and listening to music.

When she grows up, she wants to be a teacher.

Stella’s favorite part of school is playing with her friends.

The crown bearer is Jase Downing. He is the son of Ross and Elisha Downing.

Jase enjoys playing Xbox with Preston and Ashlynn and playing outside with mommy, daddy and Karter.

When he grows up he wants to be an Army man.

Jase’s favorite part of school is recess, friends and Mrs. Sims.

Front Row, L to R: Alyssa Russell, Savannah Granados, Kayli Stewart and Karlie Heatherman. Back Row, L to R: Paden Allen, Caleb Cox, Kade Wright and Preston Paschall.

L to R: Jase Downing, crown bearer, and Stella German, flower girl.