Don’t miss out on several events

The Town of Jet will be holding a ‘Take Out Only” Thanksgiving dinner including your choice of turkey or ham.

The meal will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, with pick up time between 11:00 and 1:00. The Covid 19 virus has changed the way we live this year, so the traditional annual dinner is taking a different twist. You will still be able to enjoy a home cooked Thanksgiving dinner with dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll, and pumpkin pie.

The dinner is by donation to benefit the Jet Morris Community Building.

You need to reserve your meal by November 15, 2020, by calling 580-626-4401.

Craft Show

A Santa Sellbration Craft and Vendor Show will be held in Cherokee from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Nov. 21 at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds.

Contact Cindy Rich at 580-747-1286 for more information.

Community Dinner

The 14th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building on West Fifth Street.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and green beans will be provided.

Any­one wanting to help can bring a dessert or a side dish the morning of the meal or the evening before.

The desserts can be any­thing ranging from cookies to cakes, cobblers or pies. There is also a need for sugar-free desserts.

Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to 503 Oklahoma Blvd. in Alva, before the date of the dinner. Checks can be made out to “Cherokee Thanksgiving Dinner.”

A donation is not required to partake in the meal.

Doug Whittet has asked that people not bring donations the day of the meal.

Whittet started with the idea for the dinner while ob­serving several elderly people in church who had nowhere to go for a meal and fellowship on Thanksgiving Day.

Guests were not only those with nowhere to go that day, but also those wanting fellow­ship – including oil and gas workers unable to make it home for the holiday.

The turkey dinner and all the trimmings are also avail­able by delivery in the Chero­kee community.

Takeouts are offered to anyone who doesn’t feel they’re able to come out or lacks a mode of transportation.

They can call Cyndi Woods at 580-541-2600 to schedule a delivery.

If anyone knows of persons who are unable to get out to attend the meal, they are encouraged to contact Whittet.

Also, any business that is open on Thanksgiving Day can call Whittet to have meals delivered.

The crew from last year will serve the meals and no additional help is needed, but the thought is appreciated.

It is encouraged for everyone to spread the word on Facebook and other methods to invite as many people as possible so that the entire community is invited.

Last year the group fed 250 people and look to build on that this year.

Cherokee Main Street

The Cherokee Main Street will be hosting a lighted Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The parade line-up will began at 5 in the United Supermarket parking lot and run to Cherokee City Hall.

Money prizes will be awarded to the top floats, to be judged by a panel of judges. The theme for the parade is “Oh What Fun It Is”.

To enter the parade contact Schaun Aker at Cherokee Main Street at 580-596-6111 or Mary Pat Cudmore.

Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the pocket park located in the downtown are.

Along with the tree lighting, hot chocolate, popcorn and coffee will be provided, as well as music by local musicians Drake Williams, Kari Roberts, Bowers Girls, Georgia Whitesides and Local Boyz Entertainment.

Masks are recommended, but not required. Social distancing is also recommended. If you feel sick or have been potentially exposed to Covid-19 Main Street asks that you stay home.

For more information on Cherokee Main Street, check out their Facebook page.

The Cherokee Main Street has set the date for the Santa Store for Dec. 12. More information will be available at a later date on the event.

Crown

Communities Reach Out When Needed (Crown) is now reaching out for money donations to purchase items for children and elderly adults.

Crown was designed primarily to see that children who wouldn’t otherwise have Christmas would, through Crown, have new clothing and essential items at Christmas time. The money raised will help children in Cherokee as well as the elderly men and women have Christmas.

Anyone can donate at Gateway First Bank, ACB Bank or Smith Drug Store. Donations of any size are appreciated. For more information call 580-884-0551 or 580-747-5146.