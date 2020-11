Jiffy Trips at Newkirk, Medford, Ponca City and Cherokee took part in cow patty bingo to raise money for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. The squares were sold for $20 each. Due to weather the winning number was drawn on Nov. 10 with the winner coming from the Cherokee Store and going to Chris Orr. Cherokee surpassed their goal of $7,000 with a total of $7,129.75 being raised. As a whole company Jiffy Trip raised $71,258.56 to be donated.