Rifle season begins this Saturday

Deer season for rifle hunters opens up Saturday, Nov. 21 across the state, and archery is currently underway.

Oklahoma Game Warden Ben Bickerstaff, wanted to offer some tips and reminders to hunters.

• Rifle hunters have to follow the mandatory orange law which consists of a hat and vest.

• Hunters of any other season during rifle have to have an orange hat or vest.

• Remember to follow the gun safety rules: point the muzzle in a safe direction and treat the gun like it is always loaded.

• After harvesting a deer, the taker has to put their name, lifetime license number or customer id number, date and time the deer was harvested and attach it all to the deer. Duct tape works great to write on and attach to the deer. Also, turkeys have to be checked in online.

• The deer has to be checked-in online within 24 hours of leaving the hunting area. The website is www.wildlifedepartment.com

• There are no physical check stations, but if it is the last resort, the hunter can contact the game warden for that county.

• Allowed shooting time for hunters runs from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

• All hunting licenses are season long.

• Landowner permission is required to hunt and also to retrieve the harvested deer.

Regulations are available online and downloadable to phones.

• Check out the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation – Game Wardens Facebook page for updates from game wardens and to offer information for illegally harvested wildlife.

• Operation Game Thief is a program of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation designed specifically to stop illegal killing of the fish and game.

It is a toll free number where the caller can remain anonymous. If the call leads to the arrest, the caller could receive up to $500 reward.

If any illegal activity is happening, call 1-800-522-8039 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to report it.

• Download the ODWC app GoOUTdoors OK to look up information and to check in deer. If the app is already downloaded, make sure it is the latest version.

• Any hunting questions or to report any suspicious or illegal activity call Alfalfa County’s Game Warden Ben Bickerstaff at 580-541-0820.