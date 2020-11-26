Carmen to host parade with Santa through town

Santa will arrive in Carmen at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 5. The Carmen Fire Department will lead a parade with Santa through the neighborhoods and distribute candy to the children in the community.

Please have the children outside to see Santa as they drive through the town. The Soup and Santa has been cancelled due to COVID 19 concerns and the Chamber of Commerce wanted to spread joy to the children in the community.

Downtown Decorations

Individuals and businesses are encouraged to decorate buildings fronts when possible in the downtown area.

The city workers are busy getting the park decorated. Even with road construction, we want to make our town look friendly!

Here And There

If you had Thanksgiving visitors, please let me know for the paper.