Senator Pederson sworn in at Capitol

State Sen. Roland Pederson was officially sworn in for his second four-year term in the Oklahoma State Senate on Monday. The Burlington Republican represents communities in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant and Kay counties.

Due to increased community spread, the oath of office ceremony was held in small groups in the Senate chamber to accommodate for COVID-19 safety protocols.

During his first term, Pederson served as the vice chairman of the Agriculture and Wildlife committee. He also sat on the Natural Resources and Regulatory Services committee and both the Education and General Government committees. He supported and helped passed a historic teacher pay raise for Oklahoma educators and a cost-of-living adjustment for retired state employees. Pederson also served as a voice for rural interests.

“We were able to make strides in supporting our educators, law enforcement officers and other state employees over the last four years, and I’m excited to see what we accomplish next,” Pederson said. “2020 has no doubt been a challenging year for all of us due to COVID-19, and it’s going to be important that we come together as a legislature to help the people of Oklahoma move forward during these trying times.”

The Senate will hold a one-day organizational meeting on Jan. 5 and will kick-off the First Session of the 58th Legislature on Feb. 1.