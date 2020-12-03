Alfalfa County holds weekly meetings

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 30 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Jay Hague and Stan Tucker present.

The minutes and maintenance and operation warrants for payment were approved first.

No road crossing permits were presented for approval.

The final item of business approved was a private property access easement for District 3 to remove trees from right-of-way and place on farmer’s land.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

November 23

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, payroll warrants, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were presented for approval.

Next, a transfer of $15,000 from Helena Rescue M&O to Helena Rescue Capital Outlay for rescue cutter and rescue spreader.

The resolution for Cares Act reimbursement proceeds was also approved.

The final item of business approved was a private property access easement for District to re-establish a rock pit.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

November 16

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, blanket purchase orders and monthly officer reports were approved first.

No road crossing permits were presented for approval.

Next, the Alfalfa County Educational Authority audit with Michael W. Green CPA was approved.

The final item was a resolution criteria for safety incentives for 2021.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

November 10

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Hague and Woodall present. Tucker was absent from the meeting.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, blanket purchase orders, monthly officer reports, court clerk records management and preservation monthly report and appropriations for sales tax that wasn’t ready with other appropriations approved on Nov. 3 were approved first.

No road crossing permits were presented for approval.

Next, the commissioners reviewed the six month bids and then approved for the county clerk to go out on bid for them.

The commissioners approved a resolution for distribution for the 2 percent sales tax.

The resolution is as follows:

“Be it remembered that on the 10th day of November, 2020 at a regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners’ of Alfalfa County, the following resolution was presented, read, and adopted:

WHEREAS, a two percent sales tax for Alfalfa County was passed and will be in place on January 01, 2021; and

Where as the Commissioners of Alfalfa County desire to divide the 2% as follows: 52% to health, 20% to County General; 5% to Fairgrounds; and 23% to County roads and bridges.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED: That the 52% of the collections that goes to health breaks down to 21.5% to EMS, 20% to Enhanced 911 and 58.5% be divided among the Responder Units of the County as follows: Aline 6.5%; Amorita-Byron 6.5%; Burlington 6.5%; Cherokee 6.5%; Carmen 6.5%; Goltry 6.5%; Helena 6.5%; Nescatunga 6.5%; and 6.5%.

Passed and approved in regular meeting on the 10th day of November, 2020.”

Jennifer Roach was added as a receiving officer for District 1 and also requested that Desiree Gibson be added as first deputy to the assessor.

Next an interlocal cooperative agreement for Circuit Engineering for district 2021 was approved. The commissioners also approved designating the official board member to the Circuit Engineering District 8 for 2021.

The meeting then adjourned.