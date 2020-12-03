Burlington BOE discusses Covid plan

The Burlington Board of Education met at 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, for their monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Terry Graham, April Kisling, T.J. Rockenbach and Aaron Smith present.

The consent agenda was approved first as follows:

• Agenda as part of the minutes.

• The minutes of the Special Board of Education meeting of October 22, 2020

The encumbrances, change orders, warrants and October activity report were also approved.

The board then discussed the 2020-2021 revaluation cost, which is $38,983.60.

The 2021 regular board meetings dates were approved with the following exceptions: March 22 to March 25 and Oct. 18 to Oct. 19.

At 9:10 a.m. the board convened into executive session to discuss the ongoing evaluation of the performance of the superintendent.

They returned to open session, read the compliance announcement and took no action.

Superintendent Dr. Stacey Croft gave her report. She discussed the Reopening Plan as well as the letter sent to parents regarding school COVID policies and recommendations. The faculty and staff continue to monitor symptoms and temperatures of all faculty and students in the classroom as well as on the bus. Masks continue to be recommended.

Principal Tim Bart gave his report. He discussed the school COVID policy for athletic events which is posted at the entrance and around the gymnasium. Adults are required to wear masks to enter, every other row is blocked and students in 5th grade and under must be under direct parental supervision. Homecoming is Friday, November 20th against Lomega. Student enrollment is up, totaling 134 students. Planning for all events is done a few weeks at a time due to continuous changes that occur.

After hearing no new business, the meeting adjourned at 9:53 a.m.