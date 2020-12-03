Enter Christmas lighting contest now

“Leave the lights on!” is the theme for the annual Christmas season’s Cherokee Area Lighting Contest.

Winners will receive prize money for first, second, third, fourth and fifth place.

Contest entrants have until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, to call 580-596-3344 and leave their name, address and phone number.

People can nominate their own residence or a friend’s or neighbor’s home or even a business. This will be the second year that businesses can enter in the lighting contest.

Make sure you “leave the lights on” the evening of Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19, so the judges can tour the entries and decide the winners.

Prizes sponsored by Alfalfa Electric Cooperative include: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; fourth place, $25; and fifth place, $25.

The Messenger & Republican will photograph entrants and feature the winners in the newspaper’s Dec. 24 Christmas edition. Contact the newspaper office for questions.