OKDHS open for public comment

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is seeking public comment about the federally-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Federally-funded programs are dependent upon the availability of federal funds. The program helps low income households pay for their home energy needs. Public comment about the program is open from Nov. 2, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

LIHEAP components:

• The Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) provides assistance for households with a verifiable energy crisis including the loss of heating or cooling.

Open enrollment for the program begins each year in mid-March. Energy crisis assistance for households with a life-threatening medical situation is accepted year round.

• The non-emergency summer cooling program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of cooling for the household.

Open enrollment begins each year in June.

• The non-emergency winter heating program provides assistance with a one-time payment per fiscal year to the energy company providing the main source of heating for the household.

Open enrollment begins each year in Dec.

LIHEAP eligibility requirements are based on:

Income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy (Households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence.)

Maximum monthly gross income allowed:

• Household size 1: $1,383

• Household size 2: $1,868

• Household size 3: $2,353

• Household size 4: $2,839

• Household size 5: $3,324

• Household size 6: $3,809

• Household size 7: $4,295

• Household size 8: $4,780

Public comments about LIHEAP should be emailed to Liheap2@okdhs.org or submitted by letter to Oklahoma Human Services, Attention LIHEAP, P.O. Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125-0352.

LIHEAP provides winter heating, energy crisis and summer cooling assistance to eligible low-income households during specific application periods throughout the year. ECAP helped additional Oklahomans pay their utility bills due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The funds helped ensure thousands of Oklahoma households were able to afford their home cooling bills as the virus outbreak continued into the summer months. Customers conveniently applied online for assistance at OKDHSLive.org.

• Households receiving heating assistance: 65,737

• Total heating assistance payments provided: $14,508,389

• Households receiving cooling assistance: 66,011

• Total cooling assistance payments provided: $30,913,929

• Households receiving ECAP emergency utility assistance: 5,905

• Total ECAP assistance payments provided: $2,933,148