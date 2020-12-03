Vaudie Claudene DeLay was born to James and Josie Mae Carter on March 28, 1932 in Coweta. She left this earth for her Heavenly home on November 28, 2020 at the age of 88.

She was one of twelve children and attended school at Coweta and Limestone Gap. She gave her heart to Jesus at an early age and was a charter member of the Lonestar Baptist Church.

Claudene married Roy Thomas (Cotton) DeLay on September 23, 1950. They were married for 62 years. They had one daughter, Tommi Jean. They moved to Helena in 1957.

Claudene worked for Hoyt’s Grocery Store for several years. She and Cotton eventually bought the grocery store and operated C & C Grocery until they retired in 1992.

Claudene loved to cook and bake and she read cook books like most people read novels. She had no old family recipes to pass down because she was always trying some new recipe. She was well known for taking her home baked pies to people who were sick or had a death in the family and also to fellowship dinners at church.

She never missed an opportunity to go to church. She loved God, she loved her family and she loved listening to music. She was a member of New Covenant Fellowship Church in Goltry, Order of the Eastern Star and also served as a Helena Election Official.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Thomas (Cotton); sisters, Ellamae, Opal, Helen and Jane; brothers, James Carol, Frank, and Howe King.

Claudene is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tommi and Gean Berg; granddaughters, Jennifer and Chris Klingman and Sabrina Diffee; great-granddaughters, McKenna Mach and Landry Klingman; great-grandson, Griffin Klingman; sisters, Wilma Holmes, Margaret and Ned Tucker, Louise and Dwain Denton and brother, Phillip and Carole Carter; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Going Home service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Helena First Christian Church. Burial will be in Good Hope Cemetery near Helena. Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home Inc. of Helena. Viewing was 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.

Memorials may be made to New Covenant Fellowship Church in Goltry or the Helena First Christian Church through the funeral home.