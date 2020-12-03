Woman charged with bomb threat

A woman is facing felony charges after threatening to place a bomb at a neighboring police department.

At 11:48 a.m., Nov. 21, Cherokee Police Chief Ryan McNeil received a request to call an individual who identified herself to dispatch as Dana Lockhart. Lockhart didn’t tell dispatch what the issue was, but gave two phone numbers to call.

McNeil called Lockhart and she sounded very agitated and spoke very fast despite the officer asking her to calm down and slow down her speech.

She said she was being harassed electronically through her phone and email being hacked. She made numerous attempts to contact other law enforcement agencies about those issues, but she said they would not or refused to help her. Lockhart named those agencies as Woodward Police Department, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Lockhart said she was very upset with the Woodward Police Department. She said they not only would not help her, but alleged that they instead arrested her for stealing a motor vehicle. She then said she was angry enough that she wanted to put a bomb in the Woodward Police Department. She also wanted to take a baseball bat to hit an officer in the head, but didn’t name who the officer was or what agency the officer was from, according to the affidavit filed in district court.

She went on to repeat her allegations that her phone and email were hacked and that someone was trying to have her fired by her employer.

Lockhart wouldn’t say where she was currently, but did state she would be at the Cherokee Police Department in “two hours and 50 minutes” to show her phone to McNeil, then she hung up.

Due to the nature of the threats made by Lockhart, McNeil alerted Woodward Police Department about the threat, had an officer safety alert sent out by dispatch and forwarded the information to the fusion information center of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for dissemination due to the nature of the threats.

Lockhart was charged with telephone threats of incendiary explosive, a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment for 3-10 years.