A-C BOE extends Nault’s contract

An executive session of just under an hour was on tap during the regular meeting of the Aline-Cleo School Board Dec. 2.

The executive session was held for the yearly evaluation of Superintendent/Principal Barry Nault, as well as to discuss employment, appointment, promotion, demotion, discipline, resignations and salaries of certified/support personnel.

Members entered the executive session at 7:12 and reconvened into open session at 8:09. Once in open session, members voted to accept the resignation of Emily Adkinson and approved extending Nault’s contract another year.

Meeting opened with members approving the minutes of the Nov. 4, meeting before hearing a presentation via telephone, from Kris Richardson with Joe D. Hall General Contractors LLC.

Richardson was finalizing the closeout reports with the board for the new classroom addition at the high school in Aline. When all fees, contingencies and costs were cleared out at the completion of the work, the addition came in $48,405 under budget.

After discussion, members voted to approve the closeout report as presented.

A motion on a Cash Fund Estimate of Needs request for Building Bond #31 was approved. It was noted the change stemmed from the $400,000 sale of bonds.

Updating the Aline-Cleo Public Schools Tobacco Policy followed. Mr. Nault told members the school had a few updates that needed performed.

General Fund Encumbrances 101-103 in the amount of -$1,799.59, Building Fund Encumbrance 35 in the amount of $0.00 and Building Bond Fund Encumbrance in the amount of $383,025.78 were approved.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Mr. Nault discussed with members the possibility of streaming basketball games and other school functions/programs on the SKORDLE app.

He told members the school would have the possibility of charging a fee for individuals to watch the games as a way to recoup some money that may be lost this year due to COVID.

Mr. Nault also told board members crews are installing the duct work hardware for the new heat/air conditioning units at the high school gym.

The school is also waiting for rock to be hauled in to finish up the new bus barn construction at the high school. The bus barn construction is complete and the rock underneath will officially wrap up the project.

Construction of the new storage building at the elementary in Cleo Springs should begin soon. Mr. Nault noted the concrete pad is poured and the building material is on location. He told members crews are waiting for a break in the weather so construction can begin.

Superintendent Nault also told board members elementary teachers have been discussing different options to allow the Christmas programs to be held this year.

Right now, it appears each individual class will be recorded performing their part of the program and all the performances will then be put on a DVD for all the parents.

Right now is unlikely an in-person Christmas program will be held.

After going over monthly financial reports and discussing other matters, the meeting adjourned. Next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 6.