Accident claims life of Goltry resident

A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Goltry woman.

The fatality accident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m., Dec. 2 on Bryan Road, 3/4 mile west of Highway 45 and approximately 2.5 miles south of Goltry.

Brandy Dawn Anderson, 27, Goltry, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on Bryan road when she lost control, went broadside, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on top of the driver and she was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and freed by Goltry Fire Department.

Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the accident report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the condition of the driver was listed as under investigation and the cause of the collision was listed as excessive speed for road conditions.

The accident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Randall McCullough and he was assisted by Goltry Fire Department, Alfalfa County Sheriff’s Department and Alfalfa County EMS.