Area students submit Santa letters

Cherokee

Little Chiefs

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like all of the tractors and then one more tractor. I have been good this year. I will leave you milk and bread for a snack.

Kendrik Arnold

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a tractor and a light table. I have been good this year. I will leave you a sandwich by the Christmas tree.

Bo Stocking

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a dress up doll that talks, a Santa Lovie, and my own sand. I have been good this year. I will leave you turkey to eat and a drink on the table.

Dally Walborn

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a baby doll, Frozen Barbies and a Barbie castle. I have been a good big sister this year. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk. I will leave your reindeer some carrots outside.

Paxtyn Pullan

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a Mickey Mouse game, dinosaurs and a basketball. I have been a good boy. I will leave carrots for your reindeer.

Jacob Lopez

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a blue tractor, dump truck and some race cars. I have been good this year. I will leave you some cookies on the table.

Evan Vickery

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll. I have been good this year and so has my brother. I will leave you some cookies, and some carrots for your reindeer.

Trinity Merrill

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a red toy elf, a pink basketball, and a heart pillow. I have been a good girl this year. My elf named Elsa was on my Dad’s deer antler. Stratton will leave you milk and I will you cookies.

Candice Green

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a baby doll that closes its eyes, cries and goes to sleep. It has a bed, pillow and covers too. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and milk at your house. My Mom and Dad will drive me there.

Sterling Metcalf

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like cars, some toys and presents. I have been good this year. I will leave you chocolate cookies, and your reindeer some vanilla cookies.

Parker Collins

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a red race car, a red tractor and a coloring book with crayons. I have been a really good boy. I will leave your reindeer some Christmas cookies.

Alex Reneau

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a robot dog, dinosaur toothbrush, and a PJ Mask car. I have been a good boy at my new school. I will leave you cookies at my house.

Harrison Bockelman

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like a new gun like Daddy’s and a black vroom vroom. Paizlee wants a Barbie. I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk.

Krew Waugh

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I would like some fairy wings, a new ring, and a baby doll. I have been a good girl this year. I will leave you milk and macaroni and cheese on the table.

Brooke Martin

Pre-K

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a chair, and a pickup and a barn. I’ll leave you a snack.

Gentry Jenlink

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a bubblegum machine and a Barbie and a kitchen and a Barbie camper. I’ll leave you some milk. Thank you.

Aubree Harmon

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year and will leave you chocolate M&Ms. I want a new phone because it won’t let me get Mine Craft on my phone. I also want a toy kitchen and a table for my room because I can’t sit down. Well, I have a rocking chair, but….

Jack Hague

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good and will leave you chocolate chips. I want a real bucking bull.

Stetson Waugh

Dear Santa,

I want you to get cookies and me to get toys. I love you!

Lorenzo Ellick

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a Barbie doll and some gum. I love you. I’m going to leave you a ginger bread cookie with sprinkles.

Joselyn Ordonez

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want a horse and a JoJo doll and a new bike. I’m going to leave you cookies and milk.

Chloe Claflin

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a Bat Man cave. It’s at Walmart. I’m going to leave you a Christmas Tree cookie with green frosting on it with different kinds of frosting ornament on it.

Woodrow Johnson

Dear Santa,

I’ve been alright this year. I want Pokemon balls and trucks and toys from a cartoon. I’ll going to leave you some milk.

Carter Gustus

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I’m going to leave you a snack. I want a hoverboard with knee control, please. My mom said I can’t have a hoverboard. I have to have the holding on one.

Landry Puffinbarger

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want a monster truck and a blue mustang and I want another race car. I’m going to leave you a snack.

Porter Diefenbach

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want a real baby little puppy dog.

Cooper Blossom

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I want seat hoverboard and an ipad. I want to leave you a cookie.

Hadlyn Laramore

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good. I want an LOL surprise. I’ll leave you some milk and cookies.

Palmer Keith

Dear Santa,

I want a new Ho Ho (Santa Clause) blanket and a stuffed Ho Ho and candy. I’ve been very good for my best friend Santa Clause to visit. I’m going to leave you 2 chocolate chip cookies and warm milk and a carrot and reindeer cookies for Rudolph.

Vincent Winters

Dear Santa,

I want the Ghostbuster backpack, trap and costume. I’ve been a good boy and am going to leave you a chocolate bar, chicken nuggets and fries from McDonald’s. And I’ll leave carrots and sweet feed for the reindeer.

Jace Muhlbaier

Dear Santa,

I want some roller skates. I’ve been really good this year and will leave you some cookies and chocolate milk and I can’t wait to see my presents.

Lily Stearns

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I’ve been doing my chores and all that stuff. I’ve been making things for people and stuff. Please bring me a stuffed animal dolphin. My sister has been good. She lets out the dogs. Except last night when my dog Boone peed all over.

Kade Collins

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I play outside until I get tired and then I go inside. Please bring me a shotgun. I need bullets for my shotgun. I will only shoot my mom’s wall, not my mom’s dog.

Jace Gilliland

Dear Santa,

I am good. I help my mom and dad do the laundry and take out the trash. I help Lincoln pick up. I help Benjamin get things that he likes. I already told my dad what I want you to bring me. So you already know.

Oliver Holloway

Dear Santa,

I love you! I miss you Santa Claus. I love you Santa Claus. I have been very good. I help my mom do the dishes. I help my dad fix the tractor. Please bring me some toys. I like Hot Wheels. I am going to give you some cookies and milk.

Drake Ginder

Dear Santa,

I want a play dough delightful candy set with the play dough and a fire truck and a robot and that’s all. I’m pretty sure I’ve been good. I do all the stuff that is good. I really want a cute little dog with a bow on him.

Luke The Duke Lambert

Dear Santa,

I want him to come to town today so I can see him. And I really miss him and I want to hug him a lot and a lot and a lot. I really want a blue skateboard with a moon on it and a bull on it and a firework on it.

Mason Martin

Dear Santa,

I love you! Can I have a present? I would like an Excavator Transformer. Happy Christmas Santa. I have been good. I play with my friends and I help my mom with my hands.

Michael Schneeberger

Dear Santa,

Can I get me a new coat and new boots and a snowman and a motor bike? I pick up when my mom and dad cut trees. I am going to leave milk and cookies when you come to my house.

Cevan Smith

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! I want a mermaid doll. I want a dollhouse like Ms. Janet. I want a mermaid. I want a ring for my mom. I want a mermaid. I want a costume like a mermaid costume. I want a new tablet. I want paper. I want a princess dress. I want two rings. I want a big mermaid costume for my mom. I want a house. I’ve been a good girl. I play outside with Kameron. I love you Santa!

Alayna Salcido

Dear Santa,

Ho ho ho! Please bring people presents. Please bring me a toy train. That’s all. I’ve been very good. I put my toys away. That’s all. I love Santa because he goes through a lot.

Octavian Langone

Dear Santa,

I’ve been very good! I help my mom with the laundry. I help my dad pick up the yard outside in the back. Please bring me a walking kitty and a bike like I saw at WalMart. My elves Cheeze-It and Clifford are back at my house. They even left notes! I love Santa!

Karsyn Petersen

Dear Santa,

I am very good! I help around the house. I pick up my toys and I am nice to my brother all the time. Please bring me makeup and nail polish, new coloring books. You have to ask Jordan what he wants.

Lakyn Alvidrez

Dear Santa,

I will give you a box. I want you to get me a toy. I want another light. I have been very good. I go outside and play with toys. I will give you a ticket so you will give me a toy. I pick metal up with my dad. I clean my room for my mom. My little sister wants a little Christmas toy. I help my mom clean her car. I like you Santa.

Treaxton Rose

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

Are your reindeer good? Please can i have a Barbie Dream House and some Barbies? I miss you! I’m excited about the letter from you that my dad always reads to us on Christmas when we wake up!

Quinn Parks

Dear Santa,

How are you and the reindeer? Are you ready for Christmas? I would like a doll and clothes to dress her up in please. I have been good! I’m going to leave carrots out for the reindeer and cookies for you!

Holli Boyles

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer? How do the elves make all of the toys? Can I please have an Xbox? I would like a black, yellow and green mini Nerf gun please. I’m going to leave you some chocolate chip cookies and strawberry milk!

Turner Allison

Dear Santa,

I like your reindeer, and I love Rudolph. I have been good! Please can you bring me a snowcone machine to share with my friends? I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies and some carrots for the reindeer.

Zymyrah Woods

Dear Santa,

I like your sleigh! It is pretty. Please can I have an office for Christmas? I would also like a bunch cocker spaniel puppies. I will draw you a picture and leave it by the fireplace on Christmas Eve.

Weston Cottrill

Dear Santa,

Rudolph is my favorite reindeer. Can I please have a remote control rocket? I would like a skateboard with boosters too please. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies, milk and a picture on Christmas Eve!

Mason Goeken

Dear Santa,

Can I pet your reindeer? All of them are my favorite! How do the elves make the toys? I want to see you in real life. Can I please have a Nerf gun and $100? I will leave you some chocolate chip cookies, milk and carrots for your reindeer!

Jesus Rodriquez

Dear Santa,

Do you have all of the toys made? I would like a toy flamingo. Thank you!

Cali Boykin

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer feeling? I would like a baby Yoda toy. I will leave you some chocolate cookies.

James Lopez

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? How are you? I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. One more thing I would like is a bran new phone. Thank you.

Brayden Curry

Dear Santa,

I love your reindeer! I want a real phone and I want a Nintendo Switch. I’m going to give you something to eat. Merry Christmas!

Waylon Vickery

Dear Santa,

I love Mrs. Clause! How do the elves make the gifts? I would love to have a Barbie Dream Camper with more Barbies for Christmas please. I will make some Christmas cookies and milk for you!

Adrianne Supernaw

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I love your elves! Please can I have a Lego train? I would like a reindeer toy too please. I love you Santa!

Kade Roberts

Dear Santa,

How do the elves make the toys? I would like a snowglobe for Christmas. I will leave you some elf cookies and milk on Christmas Eve! Can I have a teddy bear too please?

Isabelle Valade

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? How are your reindeer? Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer is my favorite because he has a shiny nose. Can I please have a hoverboard and two LOL Dolls? I will have some cookies and white milk for you on Christmas Eve!

Mia Doyal

Dear Santa,

How do the elves teleport to get to my big tree? I would like for Christmas a bouncy ball and Super Smash brothers. Santa I will leave out cookies and chocolate milk if my mom lets me. I love you.

Bryson Jenlink

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! Please can I have a Robomaker toy? I’ve been so good, and I will go to sleep so you can bring my toy!

Adley Guffy

Dear Santa,

How is Ellie my elf? How us Mrs. Claus? Can I please have a real reindeer? Can I please have a Beat Box LOL Barbie doll? I’m going to put out some cookies for you. Merry Christmas!

Paizlee Waugh

Dear Santa,

Can I pet one of your reindeer? I want an X-box, a snake, and two more dogs. Happy Christmas!

Johnathon Nelson

Dear Santa,

How does your elves turn in to my house? Please Santa can I please have a hoverboard and a real phone? Santa I will leave you a Dr. Pepper and some cookies. I love you!

Stanten Cockrum

Dear Santa,

How are you reindeer? How are you doing? I want a scooter that goes fast and a hoverboard with a charger. Merry Christmas and I will leave you cookies and milk.

Zyndaya McHenry

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a Barbie doll? Can I please have a Barbie doll car? I will make some milk and cookies. Merry Christmas.

Aspen

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Can I get some toy cars and toy reindeers? Merry Christmas Santa.

Clayton Ellerbeck

Dear Santa,

Santa, can I pet your reindeer? Can I have some real big fish? Can I have a snake? I love you!

Jaxson Nguyen

Dear Santa,

Santa, I love you! Santa I want a hoverboard that is orange. Can I have a circle floatie for the swimming pool? I will maybe put milk and cookies on my couch.

Jantzyn Davis

Dear Santa,

I really like your reindeer. I really want a Barbie. I want the Barbie Dream Camper. I will leave you pizza and pop.

Emersyn Cavanaugh

Dear Santa,

I want to know about your reindeer, how much reindeer do you have? I want an X-box and a t.v. Merry Christmas.

Hudson Hansel

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the North Pole? Santa I want some jewelry. Please can I have a doll. I am going to leave you out milk and cookies, if my mom lets me. I love Santa!

HayLee Martin

First Grade

Dear Santa,

Santa Claus please can I have a Barbie Car and can I have a Panda Alexa?

Natalie E

Dear Santa,

May I please have a Barbie and a Barbie Doll House?

Baylee L

Dear Santa,

I want a bike and candy please.

Trace A

Dear Santa,

I want a puzzle and watercolor pencils.

Kaden P

Dear Santa,

I want LED Lights and a wiener dog.

Kolt E

Dear Santa,

I want high heels and a dress.

Carly F

Dear Santa,

I want a PS-4 and a bike.

Dante M

Dear Santa,

I want a dress and heels.

Mersedes N

Dear Santa,

I would like a painting of a horse and a cowgirl.

Jade H

Dear Santa,

I would like a GoPro and the new Iphone 11.

Hayden H

Dear Santa,

I would like you to bring a PS5 and hunting car. I love you Santa.

Thomas N

Dear Santa,

I want an iPhone 11 and all the farm vehicles in the world.

Tucker C

Dear Santa,

Please can I have a phone for Christmas and a puppy.

Caroline W

Dear Santa,

I would like an electric scooter and an Alexa.

Elizabeth W

Dear Santa,

I would like LED lights and I wish that my mom can have a baby sister and a baby brother

Kyler A

Dear Santa,

I would like a Roblox Cop, slime and a moving dinosaur and dragon.

Kaiden K

Dear Santa,

I just want Corona to go away.

Stratton Green

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I would like Harry Potter Legos and new dog stuff for Scout.

Sophia Baldwin

Dear Santa,

I would like a baby, a dog, books, a TV and a ball.

Kinley Petersen

Dear Santa,

I would like Covid-19 to go away.

Cooper Littlefield

Dear Santa,

I would like Ryan toys.

Braxton Merrill

Dear Santa,

I would like a nerf gun, an X Box, a Play Station and a skateboard.

Oaklee Bullock

Dear Santa,

I would like Minecraft toys, FortNite toys, RoBlox toys and Among Us toys.

Carter Holland

Dear Santa,

I would like an American Girl Doll with unicorn clothes.

Haylee Wallace

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I have a hamster.

Nolan Kimminau

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5.

Caden Little

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver presents? I want a Barbie Doll.

Brynley Roadenbaugh

Dear Santa,

I would like a snake, a Barbie, a twisty pet and rubber bands.

Madelyn Cottrill

Dear Santa,

I hope you will give me presents. I want a new football.

Hayes Cudmore

Dear Santa,

I would like a football and a soccer ball.

Brentley Harmon

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? I want a new game on Xbox.

Grayden Guffy

Dear Santa,

I wonder if your reindeer are tired. How is Rudolph? I want Covid to stop, a remote control boat and a Nintendo Switch.

Casen Blossom

Dear Santa,

I would like the element of fire and speed and a new Ipad.

Eldon Cavanaugh

Dear Santa,

I would like a jeep and a motorcycle that I can ride on.

Aries Smith

Dear Santa,

I want a toy trash truck. How are the reindeer?

Houston Hoggard

Second Grade

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I’m good. I have been nice. I help cook sometimes. I also helped decorate the table for Thanksgiving. I would like a phone for Christmas! Thank you.

Grayson Arnold

Dear Santa,

How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer? How is my elf doing? I have tried to be good this year! When I hurt my siblings, I say sorry. I am always nice to my friends. If it is okay, can I have Patrick Mahomes’ and Tyreek Hill’s football cards? Thank you!

Jaryn Davis

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! My elf has been doing well. How are you? I am good. I did really nice things this year. I have been nice to my classmates! For Christmas, I would like some elf socks! I also want some clothes and a lamp for my room. Thank you!

Kinsley Edster

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I did help my family put up the tree. I help my friends swing. Can I please have a hoverboard, a notebook, and a car that I can put together? Thank you, Santa!

Brantley Ellerbeck

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I am nice because I help people with their work. Not to brag, but I think I am good. For Christmas, I would like a blue bike and maybe a laptop, please! I also want to spend time with my family. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Austin Hensley

Dear Santa,

How are you? I love you, Santa! How is Mrs. Claus? I think you are cool! I would like to see you in real- life. I take care of my cat. I also help my friends. I have been good this year. I would like a baby doll set. Thank you!

Izabella Holt

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Do they fly good? I bet they do. I cleaned my room. I helped my Mom set up the Christmas tree. I want a new bed for Christmas and an X- box controller. Thank you.

Chayton Hudson

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I hope you are having a good time at the North Pole! How is Mrs. Claus? I have been nice this year. I have helped my Mom with Havyn. I have also helped my Dad with being nice! I don’t want to ask for anything this year.

Henleigh Laramore

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? I hope you’re doing well. I want to see you and Mrs. Claus one day! It would be fun! Today I went down to the office to get some papers for Mrs. Chace. I also helped my Dad pen a cow, and then I helped with going down to the cow pasture to switch off water at night. I want a cross, and a movie about Jesus dying on the cross too. Everybody have a great time!

Stetson Metcalf

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good. I helped my Grandma clean her basement. I also clean my bedroom. Please, can I have a hoverboard? I also would like a doll kit and a bike. Thank you.

Brieonna Salinas

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! How is Mrs. Claus? How is my elf? Is he being good? I have been nice! I clean my room and help my Mom! For Christmas, I want a phone, headphones, and a bike! Thank you.

Christlyn Smith

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? I hope he is ready to fly! These are some nice things I have done this year: I helped my little brother Bo. Also, I helped my Grandma with her puppy, Lilly. For Christmas, I would like a make- up kit, a scooter, and a Barbie house. Thank you!

Layne Stocking

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am good- how about you? I have done good things like helping my Dad cook. Can I please have some putty? Thank you.

Jase Supernaw

Dear Santa,

How are you? Is Noelf doing good? I have done a lot of good things. I have helped my friends. When someone got hurt, I gave them a Band- Aid. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. Thank you!

Mason Voth

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good? How are your reindeer? I have been good this year! I have been nice too. I gave my friend my toy. I also got my friend a new water bottle. I was wondering if I could get a new Barbie doll and a baby doll set for Christmas? Thank you.

Jaden Wilson

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! I hope the reindeer are healthy. This year I would like Furry O Friends and another puppy.

Fiona Allen

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I would like a saddle for my horse, and some stuff from the Happy Toy Maker.

Breck Failes

Dear Santa,

Is Rudolf ready to fly on Christmas Eve? This year I would like a remote control car, a Nurf gun and a book.

Kaeden Goeken

Dear Santa,

I hope that you will come to my house, and that you give me a lot of presents.

Henry Hague

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. I would like a baby doll and kids’ makeup. A bracelet, Rainbow Corn, a JoJo American Girls and a JoJo bow and JoJo accessories, a crib for my baby, a toy phone for my baby, a new big pillow and JoJo American Girl clothes.

Kandyce Hicks

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? I need some new clothes. My brother and I would like a puppy. I will leave you some milk and cookies.

Mason Jenlink

Dear Santa,

Are all the toys ready at the North Pole? How is Mrs. Claus? Is Rudolf a real reindeer? I have been good this year. I would like an Iphone 11. I need some new clothes and a puppy. I hope my elf isn’t quarantined. Don’t forget to come by my house.

Crimson Little

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a drone, a hover board, a new phone and a bike.

Allyonta’ Mauldin

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? This Christmas I would like a Go Cart HoverBoard. Please and thank you.

Ava McMahan

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? This year I would like a Go Cart Hover Board. Merry Christmas Santa!

Hadli Patterson

Dear Santa,

How cold is it at the North Pole? I would like to have an RC Car, and Happy Toy Maker, and a HoverBoard seat.

Perry Poe

Dear Santa,

How are you all doing at the North Pole? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? Are all the toys ready? I would like a Dallas Cowboy’s bedding for my room, some Bert and Squirrel books.

Jaxon Puffinbarger

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring me a lot of presents. This Christmas I want an art set, some clothes, shoes, a kitchen set and some math flashcards.

Danae Reneau

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a nerf gun, a football, a fidget spinner, a baseball bat because I don’t know where mine is.

Jantz Siler

Dear Santa,

The only thing I want for Christmas is a digital watch.

Gavin Stacey

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a bean bag, a pair of boots and ballerina clothes. Merry Christmas, Santa!

Natalee Toler

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf? Are the reindeer ready to fly? What I would like for Christmas is a toy remote control jeep gladiator, a lot of cars, a drone, roller blades, nerf guns, a globe, legos windmill and a lego house.

Robert Valade

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I would like an RC car and a Grave Digger Riding Truck.

Braxton Wilhite

Not present to write letters, but sent in wish list:

Minecraft legos, Plants vs Zombies Comic books, and Plants vs Zombies toys

Lincoln Holloway

Beyblades, lights for my bike, new shoes

Brayden Jordan

Burlington

Pre-K

Dear Santa,

My name is Ada McNett and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want a unicorn and a big bike I can ride. I want sparkly, sticky lipsticks that stains and some makeup that goes on my face.

Ada McNett

Dear Santa,

My name is Drake Kislingand I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want a PJ Masks’ Car for Christmas. I would love a Paw Patrol Clubhouse. I like the game Mario Bros. for Christmas, too!

Drake Kisling

Dear Santa,

My name is Mya Holderby and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want baby food for my babies. I also would like a baby blanket for my baby doll and a new baby bed. Can I please have some baby doll clothes? I want shoes for me and for my baby doll. I love you Santa!

Mya Holderby

Dear Santa,

My name is Lisiate Ofiu and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want a whole city of race car tracks. Also I want some magic tracks that go all the way into the kitchen from the bubbles and on the freezer.

Lisiate Ofiu

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia Flackman and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like barbies, mermaids. I would also like pens and markers for my room. If you go to sleep you will get a present. I will go to sleep Christmas Eve.

Olivia Flackman

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper Shrum and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like a racecar firetruck. I want a toy dragon and a light saber. I want my own toy kitchen.

Cooper Shrum

Dear Santa,

My name is Lydie Clark and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like a tinker crate for Christmas. I want a doll with a pinkspoon and some diapers like a fake baby that actually eats.

Lydie Clark

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmaline Sternberger and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like makeup and hair clips. Also Elsa stuff, my momma wants an Elsa game for us to play. I like Minnie Mouse stuff. That’s all.

Emmaline Sternberger

Dear Santa,

My name is Pancho Reimer and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like a tractor and a trailer. I want a big car and a truck.

Pancho Reimer

Dear Santa,

My name is Nickolas Olson and I am five years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like cheese pizza and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I want another T-Rex and a teenage mutant ninja turtle. I want a set of new blocks that are black.

Nickolas Olson

Dear Santa,

My name is Aidan Graham and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I want a whistle. I would also like a new purple kitchen. Can I have a reindeer? I will keep him in my bedroom. I would name him Rocky! Merry Christmas!

Aidan Graham

Dear Santa,

My name is Mazie Ferrell and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like an LOL house and a mini set that is Legos. Also a pretend pumpkin and pineapple, a toy remote and a green ink pen. My dream is going to come true.

Mazie Ferrell

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayson Bellamy and I am four years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me: I would like a knife like Ben’s. I want a jet ski for Christmas, too. I also want a robot thing you put your feet on and ride in the grass.

Grayson Bellamy

Kindergarten

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I would like a Barbie for Christmas and a dog.

Gracie Penner

Dear Santa,

I would like a football for Christmas.

Connor Dowell

Dear Santa,

I would like a hamster for Christmas. I want other things too, but my parents know what I want. I want a princess crown and costume.

Hana Smith

Dear Santa,

I would like some toys for Christmas. I want Wyatt to have some games.

Emmett Morgan

Dear Santa,

I would like a buggy for Christmas. I would like an Indy car, but that is way too expensive. I want some race cars.

Merritt Morgan

Dear Santa,

I would like a giant horse with a carrot to eat that rocks. I want a singing unicorn.

Stella German

Dear Santa,

I would like cars and deer for Christmas. I would also like a skateboard.

Jase Downing

Dear Santa,

Please get me some cars. How are the reindeer and elves?

Keagan Cass

Dear Santa,

I want cars. I also want a bouncy horse and a Barbie House.

Katelyn Campbell

I would like a dirt bike and fire gear! I want a chainsaw and a 4-wheeler.

Benny Bellamy

Check back next week for more Santa letters from the county schools.