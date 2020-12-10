CDC changes quarantine guidelines

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced as of press time on Dec. 7, that Alfalfa County was up to 527 cases with 357 recovered from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This past week Alfalfa County recorded their first death due to COVID-19. According to the Department of Corrections, the death came from James Crabtree Correctional Center on Nov. 23.

The towns receiving positive tests are: Aline, 30 with 18 recovered; Burlington, 20 with 16 recovered; Carmen, 16 with 13 recovered; Cherokee, 69 with 60 recovered; Goltry, 19 with 16 recovered; Helena, 349 with 219 recovered; and Jet, 20 with 13 recovered.

The 73722 zip code is reporting 24 cases with 18 recovered, 73728 zip code is reporting 67 with 58 recovered, the 73741 zip code is reporting 351 with 221 recovered and 73749 is reporting 20 with 13 recovered.

Currently the Oklahoma Department of Correction is reporting 160 positive cases at James Crabtree Correctional Center. They have 161 in insolation and 737 quarantined inmates.

The following was the latest information released to the public by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as of press time:

• Confirmed Positive Cases: 218,389.

• Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date: 2,008,829.

• Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date: 2,227,777.

• Acute care OSDH licensed facility hospitalizations: 1,517.

• Other types of facilities hospitalizations 119

• Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 113,371.

• Total Cumulative Deaths: 1,911.

• Total Active Cases: 31,742.

• Total Recovered Cases: 184,736.

As of press time, the current cases in counties neighboring Alfalfa are: Dewey, 287 with 217 recovered; Garfield, 4,277 with 3,712 recovered; Grant, 238 with 203 recovered; Kingfisher, 1,024 with 889 recovered; Major, 592 with 473 recovered; Woods, 668 with 510 recovered; and Woodward, 2,049 with 1,839 recovered.

State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye issued the following statement regarding new quarantine guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

“Based on new evidence about COVID-19, the CDC has updated their quarantine recommendations for local public health authorities.

The new guidelines provide options to shorten quarantine to 10 or seven days in certain circumstances:

Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.

Quarantine can end after day seven if the individual tests negative and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring.

We know that it can be difficult for many people to quarantine for two full weeks, particularly if employment, childcare or other factors do not allow for it. These new guidelines are intended to allow some flexibility while keeping us safe and healthy.

I want to stress that it’s still important to observe the quarantine period according to the guidelines to ensure the health and safety of your family and loved ones.

I also urge Oklahomans to continue to follow the three W’s, even if you test negative for COVID-19: Wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance (stay six feet apart). This is all part of working together now so we can be together later.

I appreciate your commitment to protecting your families and communities and ask that you continue to heed the recommendations of state officials and the CDC.”