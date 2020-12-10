Cherokee to host Santa Store

Cherokee Main Street’s annual Christmas promotion takes center stage Saturday, Dec. 12, when shoppers will be offered a full day of activities.

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., any child ages three to 12 from Alfalfa County will be able to purchase gifts for his or her immediate family for just 25 cents each at the Santa Gift Shop at the Alfalfa County Fairgrounds.

The children will be helped by volunteers with choosing gifts and getting them wrapped.

All parents will be asked to remain in their vehicles while their children shop.

Children who are looking forward to seeing Santa will get a big treat this year. Santa Claus is making a stop so children can have a photo taken with him. He will make an appearance in Cherokee just for the occasion before he moves on to his next stop.

The photos with Santa and pictures from the event will be available on Cherokee Main Street’s Facebook and website after the event.

Cherokee Main Street encourages all children to wear a mask. Social distancing is also recommended. If you feel sick or have been potentially exposed to Covid-19, Main Street asks that you stay home.