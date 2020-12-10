Property taxes due on December 31

First half taxes are coming due for many people across Alfalfa County.

Taxpayers have the choice to pay the entirety of the amount due or just the first half by Dec. 31.

Those choosing to pay only the first half must pay the remaining balance by March 31.

Penalties for not paying the property taxes begin Jan. 16. Persons owing money will be charged 1 and 1/2 percent interest per month until the balance is paid.

County Treasurer Valerie Vetter asks taxpayers to include the bottom half of their tax statement when payments are made in order for them to be credited to the proper account.

New this year, those wishing to pay online can do so by going to alfalfa.okcounties.org then go to offices, then treasurer, scroll to bottom and click on “pay taxes online here”.

Anyone with questions can contact the Alfalfa County Treasurer’s office at 580-596-3148.