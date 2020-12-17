| logout
Cherokee Main Street hosts their annual parade and Santa Store
Cherokee Main Street hosted their annual Santa store on Saturday, December 12. Santa Claus made a visit during the day. Children were able to pay $0.25 for a gift for family members and elves volunteered to help them wrap the presents. Photos by Amber Wilhite.
B&B Roofing took first place in the
parade. Photo by Heather Gilley.
K&J Construction took second place
in the parade. Photo by Heather Gilley
Gibson family took third place in the
parade. Photo by Sherry Green.
Burlington Welding took fourth
place in the parade. Photo by
Heather Gilley.