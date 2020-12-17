Cherokee Main Street hosts their annual parade and Santa Store

Cherokee Main Street hosted their annual Santa store on Saturday, December 12. Santa Claus made a visit during the day. Children were able to pay $0.25 for a gift for family members and elves volunteered to help them wrap the presents. Photos by Amber Wilhite.

B&B Roofing took first place in the

parade. Photo by Heather Gilley.

K&J Construction took second place

in the parade. Photo by Heather Gilley

Gibson family took third place in the

parade. Photo by Sherry Green.

Burlington Welding took fourth

place in the parade. Photo by

Heather Gilley.