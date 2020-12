CHS players named to all-district team

Members of the Cherokee High School football team were named to the all-district team.

The list is as follows:

• MVP: Damein Lobato.

• Defensive MVP: Ruston James.

• All District 1st Team Offense: Quarterback, Lake Lyon; Offensive line, Char Smith; Specialist, Kolby Roberts.

• All District 2nd Team Offense: Offensive line, Brant Failes.

• All District 1st Team Defense: Linebacker, Matthew Reeves; Defensive Line, Treavor Green.

• All District 2nd Team Defense: Defensive Back, Damien Ramirez; Specialist, Aiden Sanborn.

• Those with 3.5 GPA or higher: Lake Lyon, Gabe Wyatt, Xander Jackson, Jayten Davis, Lathan Golden, Damein Lobato, Ruston James, Damien Ramirez, Nathan Phillips, Matthew Reeves, Kannin Koehn, Kaleb Nevels, Brant Failes, Treavor Green and Aiden Sanborn.

• Honorable Mention: Gabe Wyatt, Colby Roach, Julius Luster and Kannin Koehn.

• 8 Man All-Stars: Damein Lobato, Ruston James and Matthew Reeves.