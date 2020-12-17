Program rescheduled

BY MARGARET GOSS

CARMEN CORRESPONDENT

The Christmas Program for the Methodist Church has been rescheduled for Sunday, December 20 at the regular 11 o’clock service.

There will be lots of music and everyone is welcome to attend. Masks and social distancing is encouraged.

Here And There

Gifts for the Carmen Angel Tree should be returned to First Carmen Bank before December 18. Thanks to folks for sharing.

Christmas Eve service at the Carmen Methodist Church will be at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Everyone is welcome.

The Carmen Christian Church children will present “The Birth of Christ” at the 10 o’clock service Sunday, December 20. Everyone is welcome.

The Christian Church Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m., December 24.