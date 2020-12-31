County holds final two regular meetings

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 28 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Jay Hague, Stan Tucker and Marvin Woodall present.

The minutes, payroll warrants and maintenance and operation warrants for payment were approved.

No blanket purchase orders or road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The commissioners took no action on the final item on the agenda. The item was an application from Vesta Solutions for certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for authority to provide telecommunications services on a facilities-based basis within the State of Oklahoma. Vesta seeks to become a niche 911 services provider and doesn’t intend to offer dial tone service to end users.

After hearing no unforeseen business the meeting adjourned.

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 21 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment and blanket purchase orders were approved first.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The six month bids were awarded for the categories. Also approved was the Circuit Engineering District auction policies.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.