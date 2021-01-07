Alfalfa County officials sworn in By Editor | January 7, 2021 | 0 Alfalfa County Associate District Judge Loren Angle (left) swears in Sheriff Rick Wallace, Court Clerk Tammi Miller, County Clerk Laneta Unruh and District 2 Commissioner Mike Roach. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Take time to prepare for the wildfire season January 7, 2021 | No Comments » Frank Lucas provides update and information on recent relief bills January 7, 2021 | No Comments » County commissioners holds two meetings January 7, 2021 | No Comments » A look back at the second half of 2020, top stories that made the news January 7, 2021 | No Comments » A look back at the first half of 2020, top stories that made the news December 31, 2020 | No Comments »