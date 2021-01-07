County commissioners holds two meetings

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Jay Hague, Michael Roach and Marvin Woodall present.

The first item of business was a notice of new District 2 Commissioner Michael Roach.

Next, Woodall was appointed as chairman and Hague as vice-chairman for the commissioner board.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, appropriations, monthly officer reports, court clerk records management and preservation monthly report, monthly highway expenditure, allocation of alcohol beverage tax and blanket purchase orders were approved next.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The IRS mileage rate for county officers and employee’s reimbursement was set at $0.56.

The final item of business was the approval of the engagement letter for the exit audit for turn-over for Stan Tucker.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

A special meeting was called at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The meeting was called to order with Hague, Tucker and Woodall present.

The only item on the agenda was the approval of a special payroll for a courthouse employee who had passed away.

The meeting then adjourned.