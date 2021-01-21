Book Babes to meet

The Book Babes Book Club will meet at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 21 at the library. “This Tender Land” will be discussed. Everyone is welcome.

Chamber Elects Officers

The Carmen Chamber of Commerce met last week and elected officers for the coming year. Those service as officers will be: President, Kathy Gregory; Vice-President, Sam Wooten, Secretary, Janis Wooten; and Treasurer, Robert Brown. The next meeting will be March 10 at noon at the After 55 Club. Plans will be made for the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt om Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at the park.

Library News

Winter time is a great time to grab a book from the library and start reading. The Carmen Library has a nice selection of Larry McMurtry books if you like Westerns. For those who enjoy quilting, there are a number of Wanda Brunstetter and Jennifer Chiaverini’s Elm Creek Quilt series.

The children’s section has the Avengers K books and Princess in Black series. The library offers a nice selection of best selling adult and children’s books.

The library hours have changed to 12-5:30 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It is closed Friday and weekends.

Here and There

Sympathy is extended to the John Frech family.