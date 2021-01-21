Government approves state of emergency

Governor Kevin Stitt announced the federal government has approved the State of Oklahoma’s request for public assistance for 16 additional counties to help with expenses related to the winter weather storm that began on October 26, 2020.

The funding will deliver public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with responding to the storm in Alfalfa, Blaine, Comanche, Custer, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Jackson, Kay, Lincoln, Major, McClain, Pawnee, Stephens, Tillman and Washita counties.

Thirteen counties were previously approved for public assistance: Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Dewey, Grady, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie and Roger Mills.

The multi-day storm system produced up to two inches of ice in some areas, left hundreds of thousands without power and caused millions of dollars in damages. In the previously requested counties alone, the storm resulted in an estimated $30 million in debris removal and other damages.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security notes that damage assessments are ongoing in some counties. The state will continue to request additional counties be added to the declaration as needed.