Carmen road to close

BY MARGARET GOSS

CARMEN CORRESPONDENT

The road through Carmen will close February 8 as part of the construction through town. Roads east of town to the intersection will be closed. If it’s possible, reroute 1 mile south of the intersections Highway 8 and 45. Please be patient and plan for extra time. We look forward to the improvements for our town!

Library News

The Book Babes have selected “NEWS OF THE WORLD” for February book club. The book is available at the library.

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in being a correspondent for your town or community in Alfalfa County contact Kyle at the newspaper.