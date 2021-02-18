County commissioners approve appropriations

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Feb. 1 for their weekly meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Marvin Woodall, Mike Roach and Jay Hague present.

The minutes and maintenance and operation warrants for payment, appropriations, monthly officer reports, court clerk records management and preservation monthly report, monthly highway expenditures, blanket purchase orders and allocation of alcohol beverage tax were approved first.

The appropriations were approved as follows: highway T-8, $21,887.64; highway cash T-5, $6,666.66; highway District 3 T-2A, $49; highway District 2 T-2A, $6,524.70; highway District 1 T-2A, $9,375.53; sheriff revolving, $237.75; sheriff cash, $4,011.62; Jet Responders, $88.26; sales tax health, $52,740.15; sales tax fairgrounds, $5,581.21; enhanced 911, $6,840.99; cash hwy districts, $24,110.79; court clerk records mgmt, $169.75; general government -ST, $21,390.92; county clerk preservation, $1,470; county clerk, $1,106.88; cash 911 sales tax, $10,902.28; treasurer, $70; assessor revolving, $110; and highway, $295,058.

The commissioners approved allocating $13,306.99 to the following towns: Aline, $662.95; Amorita, $118.50; Burlington, $486.80; Byron, $112.09; Carmen, $1,136.94; Cherokee, $4,797.56; Goltry, $797.46; Helena, $4,493.31; Jet, $682.16; and Lambert, $19.22

No road crossing permits.

Next the commissioners discussed and approved the purchase order request procedure.

The final item of business was approving the officer meeting schedule change from quarterly to monthly.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.

February 8

The Alfalfa County Commissioners met at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 8 for their meeting.

The meeting was called to order with Woodall, Roach and Hague present.

The minutes, maintenance and operation warrants for payment, blanket purchase orders and monthly officer reports were approved.

No road crossing permits were submitted for approval.

The revised 2021 monthly officer meetings were approved next with Hague voting no.

An environmental resolution to certify no federal funding for project number J-3-0435(004) was approved.

Also approved was dividing an account and creating new districts accounts.

The commissioners approved three different transfers to close an account.

Next, Hague was changed from the Alfalfa County EMS requisitioning officer and District 3 Commissioner was put in the requisitioning officer position.

The final items of business were two declaration of surpluses for District 3. The first was for a 2016 JD CX 15 Flex Wing Mower and the second was for a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

After hearing no unforeseen business, the meeting adjourned.