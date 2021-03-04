Carmen adult egg hunt set

BY MARGARET GOSS

CARMEN CORRESPONDENT

The annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt will once again be held at 9 p.m., Friday, April 2 at the Carmen City Park. The Carmen Park has acres of space so social distancing will be available.

The event is sponsored by the Carmen Fire Department and Emergency Responders. The $5 fee will provide opportunity for a number of special prizes as well as prize eggs.

The event is for folks over 18 years old. Bring your flashlight and basket and get ready to enjoy a fun, joyful event after months of social isolation!

Donations of candy for the eggs or prizes are welcome can be left at First Carmen Bank.

Book Babes To Have

Guest Author

The next Book Babes will meet at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 18 at the library to review “Requium at Dawn”. The book’s author, Sheldon Russell will be a special guest speaker. Everyone is welcome. The book is available at the Carmen Library.

Road Construction Continues

After several weeks of delay because of the weather, the road through town will be closed beginning March 1. Please allow extra time to take detours around Lambert if going to Cherokee or south of town if going south or east.