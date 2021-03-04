Second half property tax due soon

Second half taxes are coming due for many people across Alfalfa County.

Taxpayers had the choice to pay the entirety of their property taxes or just the first half by Dec. 31.

Those who chose to pay only the first half must pay the remaining balance by March 31.

Penalties for not paying the property taxes began Jan. 1. Persons owing money will be charged 1 and 1/2 percent interest per month until the balance is paid.

County Treasurer Valerie Vetter asks taxpayers to include the bottom half of their tax statement when payments are made in order for them to be credited to the proper account.

Checks can be mailed to the Alfalfa County Treasurer at 300 South Grand, Cherokee, OK 73728.

The Alfalfa County Treasurer’s office is located on the northwest corner of the second floor of the county courthouse. They can also be reached by phone at 580-596-3148.