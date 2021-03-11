AEC to host blood drive

Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to rise up and give! Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition t-shirt.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Alfalfa Electric Cooperative from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., March 12. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. Call 888-308-3924 or email coviddonor@obi.org to make an appointment.

Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.

Sixteen-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required. Donors ages 16 or 17-years old need parental consent to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies and are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma. This test has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the detection of the IgG antibody against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Test results will be made available post-donation.