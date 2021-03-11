Cherokee Strip and Orient Conferences release All-Conference

The Cherokee Strip and Orient conferences released their all-conference teams.

Cherokee Strip

Girls

• Cherokee: Gracie Leslie and Abby Guffy.

• Timberlake: Aowyn Seek.

• Lomega: Emma Duffy, Ady Wilson, Hensley Eaton and Darcy Roberts.

• Ringwood: Pazlie Jones.

• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Macy Davis and Taryn Rhodes.

• Medford: Trenton Schanbacher.

• MVP: Ady Wilson, Lomega.

• Coach of the Year: Kevin Lewallen, Lomega.

• High School Champion: Lomega.

Honorable Mention

• Cherokee: Bridget Wilhite.

• Timberlake: Amaya Ullrich and Samantha Phillips.

• DCLA: Madelyn McReynolds.

• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Taylor Ellis and Ty Neal.

• Lomega: Sydni Walker and Abby Swart.

• Medford: Brooklyn Cink.

• Ringwood: Alexa Anderson.

Boys

• Cherokee: Gabe Wyatt.

• Burlington: Preston Paschall.

• Timberlake: Merric Judd and Cade Redding.

• Lomega: Riley Lumpkin, Noah Snowden and Blake Snowden.

• Ringwood: Aaron Baker.

• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Harris Keithly.

• Medford: Tate Schuermann.

• DCLA: Caleb Webster.

• MVP: Riley Lumpkin, Lomega.

• Coach of the Year: Justin Edsall, Lomega.

• High School Champion: Lomega.

Honorable Mention

• Cherokee: Ruston James.

• Burlington: Ky Smith.

• Timberlake: JJ Pippin.

• DCLA: Tobyn Snow.

• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Everett Bonine.

• Lomega: Dilon Fisher.

• Medford: Brayde Mennem and Ethan Gee.

• Ringwood: Cole Weathers

Orient

Girls

• Cherokee: Gracie Leslie, Abby Guffy and Macy Goodwin.

• Timberlake: Aowyn Seek and Amaya Ullrich.

• Okeene: Madison Schmidt, Keely Hussey and Katelyn Penner.

• Ringwood: Pazlie Jones and Alexa Anderson.

• Waynoka: Sagelyn Budy and Caydence Devine.

• MVP: Madison Schmidt, Okeene.

• Coach of the Year: Patrick Penner, Okeene.

• High School Champion: Okeene.

• Junior High Champions: Okeene, Cherokee and Timberlake.

Honorable Mention

• Cherokee: Bridget Wilhite, Jadin Hall and Gaby Solis.

• Timberlake: Samantha Phillips.

• Okeene: Hailey Swart.

• Ringwood: Ana Resendiz.

Boys

• Cherokee: Ruston James and Gabe Wyatt.

• Timberlake: Cade Redding, Merric Judd,

• Burlington: Preston Paschall and Ky Smith.

• Okeene: Cole Schmidt, Miles Howe and Sam Halverson.

• Ringwood: Aaron Baker and Avery Wallace.

• Waynoka: Casen Olson,

• Co-MVPs: Cade Redding, Timberlake and Preston Paschall, Burlington.

• Coach of the Year: Kale Pierce, Timberlake.

• High School Champion: Timberlake.

• Junior High Champion: Timberlake.

Honorable Mention

• Burlington: Paden Allen.

• Cherokee: Noah Leslie.

• Ringwood: Cole Weathers and Jaxon Meyers.

• Timberlake: JJ Pippin.

• Waynoka: Jason Lee.