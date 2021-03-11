Cherokee Strip and Orient Conferences release All-Conference
The Cherokee Strip and Orient conferences released their all-conference teams.
Cherokee Strip
Girls
• Cherokee: Gracie Leslie and Abby Guffy.
• Timberlake: Aowyn Seek.
• Lomega: Emma Duffy, Ady Wilson, Hensley Eaton and Darcy Roberts.
• Ringwood: Pazlie Jones.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Macy Davis and Taryn Rhodes.
• Medford: Trenton Schanbacher.
• MVP: Ady Wilson, Lomega.
• Coach of the Year: Kevin Lewallen, Lomega.
• High School Champion: Lomega.
Honorable Mention
• Cherokee: Bridget Wilhite.
• Timberlake: Amaya Ullrich and Samantha Phillips.
• DCLA: Madelyn McReynolds.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Taylor Ellis and Ty Neal.
• Lomega: Sydni Walker and Abby Swart.
• Medford: Brooklyn Cink.
• Ringwood: Alexa Anderson.
Boys
• Cherokee: Gabe Wyatt.
• Burlington: Preston Paschall.
• Timberlake: Merric Judd and Cade Redding.
• Lomega: Riley Lumpkin, Noah Snowden and Blake Snowden.
• Ringwood: Aaron Baker.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Harris Keithly.
• Medford: Tate Schuermann.
• DCLA: Caleb Webster.
• MVP: Riley Lumpkin, Lomega.
• Coach of the Year: Justin Edsall, Lomega.
• High School Champion: Lomega.
Honorable Mention
• Cherokee: Ruston James.
• Burlington: Ky Smith.
• Timberlake: JJ Pippin.
• DCLA: Tobyn Snow.
• Kremlin-Hillsdale: Everett Bonine.
• Lomega: Dilon Fisher.
• Medford: Brayde Mennem and Ethan Gee.
• Ringwood: Cole Weathers
Orient
Girls
• Cherokee: Gracie Leslie, Abby Guffy and Macy Goodwin.
• Timberlake: Aowyn Seek and Amaya Ullrich.
• Okeene: Madison Schmidt, Keely Hussey and Katelyn Penner.
• Ringwood: Pazlie Jones and Alexa Anderson.
• Waynoka: Sagelyn Budy and Caydence Devine.
• MVP: Madison Schmidt, Okeene.
• Coach of the Year: Patrick Penner, Okeene.
• High School Champion: Okeene.
• Junior High Champions: Okeene, Cherokee and Timberlake.
Honorable Mention
• Cherokee: Bridget Wilhite, Jadin Hall and Gaby Solis.
• Timberlake: Samantha Phillips.
• Okeene: Hailey Swart.
• Ringwood: Ana Resendiz.
Boys
• Cherokee: Ruston James and Gabe Wyatt.
• Timberlake: Cade Redding, Merric Judd,
• Burlington: Preston Paschall and Ky Smith.
• Okeene: Cole Schmidt, Miles Howe and Sam Halverson.
• Ringwood: Aaron Baker and Avery Wallace.
• Waynoka: Casen Olson,
• Co-MVPs: Cade Redding, Timberlake and Preston Paschall, Burlington.
• Coach of the Year: Kale Pierce, Timberlake.
• High School Champion: Timberlake.
• Junior High Champion: Timberlake.
Honorable Mention
• Burlington: Paden Allen.
• Cherokee: Noah Leslie.
• Ringwood: Cole Weathers and Jaxon Meyers.
• Timberlake: JJ Pippin.
• Waynoka: Jason Lee.