Jet Industrious holds March meeting

Jet Industrious met at the Christian Church for their monthly meeting on March 2.

President Mary Etta Campbell opened the meeting with the American Flag and Oklahoma Flag salutes.

Suzanne Johnson opened up with, “Time Spent, We should use our time well.”

Ann Dillon gave the lesson, “Fostering Kindness.” There are different ways to practice kindness. We should keep our eyes open to help others in need. Some suggestions are: clean someone’s home, pay for someone’s meal, acknowledge people who deserve to be recognized and give a busy mom a break.

The closet at school for kids asked if members would donate for kids in need. Campbell handed out a list of items to be taken to Campbell in two weeks.

Verla Blackledge gave the treasurer’s report and it was approved and accepted.

Susie McAlister read the minutes and they were approved and accepted.

The Jet Fire Department is going to have a safety meeting, Saturday and Sunday. Dillon made a motion to fix both meals and it was seconded by Johnson, the motion carried. The Saturday meal would be sub sandwiches and chips. Shal Jenlink and Sarah Glasgow will make sheet cakes. Linda Kiser will furnish pulled pork sandwiches, Jessie McCormick a cake and Johnson will make baked beans for the Sunday meal.

The county Fun Fair is cancelled until the fall.

The Spring Council meeting will be at Cherokee on March 23, 2021. Johnson will get the door prize, Jenlink will fix ham and Glasgow will make the bread. Registration is at 6:15. Members will meet at Blackledge’s house at 5:30 p.m. to go to the meeting.

OHCE West District Meeting will be on March 25 virtually.

Jet Industrious Easter Egg hunt will be April 4. Members will help stuff the eggs at Blackledge’s.

McCormick will present the lesson for next month on “House Plants.”

Members present were Johnson, Blackledge, McCormick, Doris Jenlink, Glasgow, Dillon, Campbell, Cecelia Castle and McAlister.